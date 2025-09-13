Tanya Mittal Reveals Her Crush On Bigg Boss 19 But He Is Already DATING Another Contestant, Here’s How His Jealous Girlfriend Reacted

Bigg Boss 19: The reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is continuing in full force. The show has it all: heated debates and mushy romance, and controversial and juicy gossip.

Another show promo that is causing ripples on the internet, which was released before the episode that will air on Friday, is one in which Tanya Mittal confessed to having a crush on Awez. It is Nagma Mirajkar whose ears perk up as soon as Tanya says this.

Tanya Mittal confesses she has a crush on Awez Darbar

In the recent commercial that is circulating on the internet, Nagma, Awez, and Tanya are captured sitting at the lounge when Tanya adds that she has crush with Awez, pointing at him. It is followed by a scream of Nagma being called by someone behind.

Nagma Mirajkar gets jealous

Then Nagma turns towards Tanya and says, “pardon me! Dalna band kar mere ladke pe doorey.” Awez sports a toothy grin as the two converse.

Tanya then responds to Nagma by stating that it is not doora aisa, but chandi ka. To this Nagma replies, “Doora chahe sone ka ho ya chandi ya peetal, usko mai kaat ke chotey tukdo mein Shehbaz ko khila dungi.”

Others surrounding them start laughing at Nagma and Tanya as they have a banter.