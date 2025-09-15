"We secretly filmed in Mumbai": 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy recalls untold anecdotes
"We secretly filmed in Mumbai": 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy recalls untold anecdotes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 23:14:07 IST

By Nikita Bishay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ director Anuparna Roy, who recently won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, has recalled some interesting anecdotes about the project.

Stating that the filming was secretly carried out in Mumbai inside an apartment, she said, “We used to cook together, sleep together, with all the equipment kept inside the house. On the last day, we went outdoors for the final scene, and it was a memorable time. We were all very emotional.”

Anuparna shared that she always wanted to create a story about the relationship between two women who live in a city. “I used to see women’s relationships in a platonic way and now I wanted to picturise it in a romantic way,” she added.

“The film is set in Mumbai. Most of the scenes have been filmed inside an apartment. It explores the complexities of the relationship between two women and their acceptance of their feelings,” she shared.

The filmmaker also opened up about facing challenges with understanding the characters and developing the script.

With the prestigious Best Director award, Anuparna went on to dedicate her win to the upcoming filmmakers, calling it a “win of cinema.”

“Young filmmakers should never give up. Just the thought of making a film is very intimidating and courageous. I’ll tell them to continue making films and keep dreaming big,” the director added.

Speaking on her future plans, Anuparna Roy suggested that she would like to explore the themes of personal relationships and human emotions.

She also reflected on her Venice Film Festival outfit, explaining how she wanted to bring her roots on a global platform.

“I wanted to showcase the wall paintings of my village in Purulia at the event. One of my friends designed the saree, keeping my red carpet appearance and choice for a simple ensemble in mind,” Anuparna said.

Anuparna Roy’s ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ was the only Indian title in Venice’s Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

"We secretly filmed in Mumbai": 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy recalls untold anecdotes

