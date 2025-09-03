LIVE TV
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Release Time in India, Episode List, Cast Details

The much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to release in India today, on September 03. Fans are creating buzz around the internet to see the dark twists, more thrills, and Wednesday Addams' twisted ways to save Enid. After the Netflix announcement of Lady Gaga’s debut in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on September 03, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Netflix.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 3, 2025 13:09:10 IST

The much-awaited Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to release in India today, on September 03. Fans are creating buzz around the internet to see the dark twists, more thrills, and Wednesday Addams’ twisted ways to save Enid. After the Netflix announcement of Lady Gaga’s debut in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood at Nevermore Academy. 


Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Time and Where to Watch in India 

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on September 03, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Netflix. Four episodes have been added to the anticipated series. 

Release Time Worldwide 

  • India – 12:30 pm 

  • UK – 8 am 

  • Brazil – 4 am 

  • Central Europe – 9 am 

  • Australia – 5 pm 

  • New Zealand – 7 pm

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Episode List and Titles 

  • Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek

  • Episode 6: Woe Thyself

  • Episode 7: Woe Me The Money

  • Episode 8: This Means Woe

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Cast Details 

Jenna Ortega plays the iconic role as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin. The new cast members of the show include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. 

Among all the epic cast members, there is high buzz among the fans for the casting of Lady Gaga, who will play the role of Rosaline Rotwood. Netflix poster showcases Lady Gaga in a white attire with platinum blonde hair with the Addams Family loyal ‘Thing’ on her shoulder.

