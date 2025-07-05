“What Did I Miss?”: Drake Slams Ex Friends In His New Song As It Addresses Public Fallout with Kendrick Lamar

Canadian singer and rapper Drake surprised his fans on Friday, July 4, 2025, as he debuted a new track, “What Did I Miss?” from his upcoming album, Iceman. It features some eye-opening bars about people he once called friends.

The song first appeared on his YouTube channel as the rapper did a live stream. It features Drake delivering his signature blend of slick melodies and razor-sharp raps, with the themes of questioning former friends and trying to figure out what led to their betrayal.

What did I miss?

On the song, the Canadian rapper reflects on the fallout from his high-profile clash with Kendrick Lamar, expressing disappointment with those he felt were close to him, who tried to play both sides.

It didn’t take long for fans to catch a few pointed bars that seemingly referenced Lamar and his “Pop Out” concert, held in Los Angeles on Juneteenth 2024, just one month after their headline-making rap beef.

At one point in the song, Drizzy says, “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since ‘Headlines.’“ The reference to the “Pop Out” is a clear shot at Lamar, who held a Pop Out concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth in 2024. This concert happened just one month following the pair’s infamous beef.

As “What Did I Miss?” follows Drake’s teasing of his upcoming album, which many fans believe is titled Iceman, Drake also premiered a few unreleased tracks during the livestream.

Check out some of the reactions to “What Did I Miss?” below.

Drake dropping Gimme a Hug and What Did I Miss in 2025 pic.twitter.com/TbbKtNT9Hy — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) July 5, 2025







“When you was all in my crib, liquor and hoes. Word for word at all of the shows. You always felt like this? What did I miss?” Damn Drake, I wonder who that’s about 👀 pic.twitter.com/A59Qt9DEmH — Afro Dope (@afrodope) July 5, 2025







Drake on what did I miss pic.twitter.com/20LOF2wsq7 — A (@editspamsz) July 5, 2025







DRAKE

“WHAT DID I MISS?”pic.twitter.com/MCSd6NxucZ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 5, 2025





