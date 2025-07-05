Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > "What Did I Miss?": Drake Slams Ex Friends In His New Song As It Addresses Public Fallout with Kendrick Lamar

“What Did I Miss?”: Drake Slams Ex Friends In His New Song As It Addresses Public Fallout with Kendrick Lamar

July 5, 2025 20:19:00 IST

Canadian singer and rapper Drake surprised his fans on Friday, July 4, 2025, as he debuted a new track,What Did I Miss?from his upcoming album, Iceman. It features some eye-opening bars about people he once called friends.

The song first appeared on his YouTube channel as the rapper did a live stream. It features Drake delivering his signature blend of slick melodies and razor-sharp raps, with the themes of questioning former friends and trying to figure out what led to their betrayal.

What did I miss?

On the song, the Canadian rapper reflects on the fallout from his high-profile clash with Kendrick Lamar, expressing disappointment with those he felt were close to him, who tried to play both sides.

It didn’t take long for fans to catch a few pointed bars that seemingly referenced Lamar and hisPop Outconcert, held in Los Angeles on Juneteenth 2024, just one month after their headline-making rap beef.

At one point in the song, Drizzy says,I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang sinceHeadlines.’ The reference to thePop Outis a clear shot at Lamar, who held a Pop Out concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth in 2024. This concert happened just one month following the pair’s infamous beef.

AsWhat Did I Miss?follows Drake’s teasing of his upcoming album, which many fans believe is titled Iceman, Drake also premiered a few unreleased tracks during the livestream.

Check out some of the reactions toWhat Did I Miss?below.









