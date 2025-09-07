LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Happened To Quratulain Balouch? Image Of Pakistani Singer With Her Hand Badly Bruised Gets VIRAL

What Happened To Quratulain Balouch? Image Of Pakistani Singer With Her Hand Badly Bruised Gets VIRAL

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was attacked by a brown bear while sleeping in her tent at Deosai National Park during flood relief work in Skardu. Her team confirmed she’s now stable and recovering, with all appearances postponed as she rests and regains her strength.

Quratulain Baloch (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Quratulain Baloch (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 7, 2025 13:51:58 IST

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch had a terrifying run-in with a brown bear on the night of September 4th, right in the middle of Deosai National Park in Skardu.

She was asleep in her tent, minding her own business, honestly, while helping out with flood relief in some of the hardest-hit villages in Baltistan, teaming up with the folks from Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS).

Her team put out a statement on Saturday, explaining what went down: Quratulain was attacked by a brown bear while she slept, but the CDRS crew acted fast and managed to scare the animal off before things got any worse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Quratulain قراۃلعین بلوچ (@qbalouch)

The singer was rushed straight to the nearest hospital. Thankfully, she’s stable now; no fractures, nothing life-threatening. The doctors say she’s out of danger and on the mend, just banged up and definitely in need of some rest.

Her team’s made it clear: she needs time and space to recover, so all her appearances are on hold for now. They’re asking for privacy and everyone’s prayers as she heals.

For anyone not in the loop, Quratulain Balouch shot to fame with the haunting title track “Woh Humsafar Tha” from the drama Humsafar (yep, the one with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan).

She’s also the voice behind “Kaari Kaari” from the Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, among others. 

