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Home > Entertainment > What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju has sparked buzz, especially around their on-screen chemistry.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in Vishwanath and Sons Teaser (IMAGE: X)
Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in Vishwanath and Sons Teaser (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 16, 2026 21:40:37 IST

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What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

Vishwanath and Sons Teaser: The first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons is here! On Monday, the makers shared the two-minute-long teaser of Suriya’s upcoming film, which gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the Venky Atluri directorial.

Paired opposite Suriya is Premalu actor Mamitha Baiju, and it is the easy chemistry between the two that intrigued many fans about the age-gap romance.

How much is Mamitha Baiju’s net worth? 

Mamitha Baiju really stands out in both Malayalam and Tamil films. You’ve probably seen her in Premalu, Super Sharanya, or Kho Kho. Folks in the industry say that by 2026, she’s sitting on a net worth somewhere between ₹20 and ₹30 crore, that’s about $2.4 to $3.6 million, give or take, since different sources toss around different numbers.

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She first popped up on the scene in 2017 with Sarvopari Palakkaran. Since then, Mamitha’s become known for playing youthful, genuine roles.

Her big moment came in 2024 with Premalu, a romantic comedy that ended up pulling in huge audiences and gave her career a massive boost. With that came more money and a lot more attention.

How much does Mamitha Baiju earn per film? 

Most of her cash comes from movie fees, brand deals, and her social media. Mamitha reportedly charges anywhere from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for a film, depending on the project.

And with her huge social media following, she’s pulling in extra bucks through sponsored posts and collaborations with brands.

Lately, Mamitha’s career and finances have picked up speed, especially as she branches out into Tamil films and pan-Indian projects. She’s lining up new movies alongside big-name actors and directors, so it’s pretty clear her net worth will keep climbing in the next few years.

All in all, Mamitha Baiju’s one of the most promising new faces in South Indian cinema. Her star—and bank balance—both keep rising.

ALSO READ:  ‘Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity’: Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed By The Internet Over ‘Disgusting’ Lyrics In New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Featuring Dhurandhar Star Sanjay Dutt

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:40 PM IST
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What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

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What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

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What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?
What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?
What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?
What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

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