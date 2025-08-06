What Is The Age Difference Between New Rumoured Lovers Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush? All You Need To Know

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have found themselves at the center of speculation, with persistent rumors circulating about a possible relationship.

While neither has issued an official statement, sources close to the pair suggest the two are indeed seeing each other, although it’s still early days.

What Is The Age Difference Between Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush?

Dhanush was born on July 28, 1983, which makes him 42 in 2025. Mrunal Thakur, born August 1, 1993, will turn 33 this year. The nine-year age gap has sparked plenty of discussion online, with many curious about the nature of their bond.

Interestingly, both actors are Leos, with birthdays just days apart. For anyone interested in astrology, this shared zodiac sign stands out—Leos are often described as passionate, committed, and magnetic.

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating?

Fueling the rumours further, Mrunal recently followed Dhanush’s sisters, Dr. Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. Both sisters followed her back, leading to speculation that Mrunal may have already been introduced to Dhanush’s family.

So far, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has addressed the rumours publicly. Still, News18 reports that a source close to them confirmed the relationship, stating, “Yes, they are dating.”

According to this insider, the couple prefers to keep things discreet as their relationship is still new. They aren’t hiding from the public eye, but they aren’t rushing to make anything official either.

In the past, Mrunal Thakur was in a long-term relationship with writer Sharad Tripathi. The two even participated on Nach Baliye Season 7 before going their separate ways. Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for nearly 18 years. The couple, who married in 2004, announced their separation in 2022 and finalised their divorce in November 2024. They have two sons together, Yatra and Linga.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush: On the work front

On the professional front, Dhanush was recently seen in Sekhar Kammula’s drama Kuberaa, starring alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. He’s currently working on a film tentatively titled D54 with director Vignesh Raja, and he’s set to appear with Kriti Sanon in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Mrunal Thakur continues to build her career in South Indian cinema. She has upcoming projects such as Dacoit: A Love Story and AA22xA6, where she will star opposite Allu Arjun.