Home > Entertainment > What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

Dhurandhar reintroduces the timeless qawwali “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai,” composed by Roshan, blending nostalgic Bollywood magic with intense action, bridging generations and celebrating the legacy of classic Indian cinema.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 27, 2025 09:08:54 IST

What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

Dhurandhar: The Moment Everyone Realized 

The moment the audience caught Dhurandhar, they knew for sure that something exceptional was going on. In the midst of the brutality, chaos, and very dynamic action, Aditya Dhar takes a chance with a deeply affecting, never-dying-passion melody: “Na toh karwaan ki talaash hai.”

To the younger audience, it probably is bewitching a bit like an ancient song, but every person who has had a taste of Indian Idol or qawwali rounds would know it. The qawwali “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai,” composed by Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather Roshan, leads the viewer through a nostalgic journey across generations. The combination of the brutally intense action and the soulful music is pure Bollywood magic that simultaneously gets the heart beating faster and the eyes moist. It is at this point that the message is clear: there are some songs, and some movies, that come only to be felt, remembered, and carried on long after the lights go out.

From Classics To Today: Qawwali That Transcends Time

If Bollywood has a hidden gem that has stood the test of time, it is undoubtedly “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai.” This legendary qawwali, composed by Roshan, the grandfather of Hrithik Roshan, and penned by the poetic genius Sahir Ludhianvi, is not just a song, it’s an experience. Recorded over an astounding 24 hours for the 1960 classic Barsaat Ki Raat, the 13-minute masterpiece brought together the immortal voices of Mohd Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, SD Batish, and Sudha Malhotra.

For those who grew up humming reality show qawwali rounds or nostalgic melodies on the radio, this track is a time machine, instantly transporting you to the golden era of Indian cinema.

And now, thanks to Dhurandhar, this historic gem sparkles again, introducing the younger generation to a melody that is grand, poetic, and larger than life. Bollywood magic isn’t just in the visuals, it lives forever in tunes like these, stirring hearts across generations.

The Song’s Controversial Origins

  • “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai” has a somewhat contentious past.
  • Producer R Chandra, brother of lead actor Bharat Bhushan, initially approached composer Khayyam.
  • He was asked to create a qawwali inspired by the Pakistani track “Na Tu Butkade Ki Talab Mujhe” by Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (father of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan).
  • Khayyam declined to copy the song.
  • Roshan, however, embraced the idea.
  • This led to the creation of the now-iconic qawwali, “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai.”

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 9:05 AM IST
What Makes Dhurandhar’s 70-Year-Old Qawwali By Hrithik Roshan’s Grandfather, Inspired By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a TIMELESS VIRAL TRACK?

QUICK LINKS