Home > Entertainment > What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!

What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!

Are you also curious about BLACKPINK's Lisa physique? The K-Pop icon spilled the beans and shared her diet tips. Fans are surprised, it's not what they expected. What is Lisa's secret?

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Shocking Diet (PC: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)
BLACKPINK Lisa’s Shocking Diet (PC: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 27, 2025 00:12:44 IST

The global hot sensation, BLACKPINK’s Lisa  has always managed to wow fans with her amazing talent and great physique. However, the biggest surprise is how she shapes up for this scenic view using controlled mindful eating rather than strict dieting or rigorous hours of exercising. Here’s Lisa’s interesting diet habit called portion control and her balanced lifestyle, and how this contributes to the maintenance of her perfect figure.

Lisa’s Mantra: The Power of Portion Control

In an interview with a Thai podcaster, Lisa said that what keeps her slim is simple,  she never finishes her plate. “I indeed eat plenty, but portioned. I tend to fill up quickly, hence small bites,” she shared. According to experts like Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, this habit encourages a sustainable way of managing one’s weight through minimising overconsumption, regulating blood sugar, and improving digestion.

Therefore, she can have her pizzas or pasta servings any day and enjoy them guilt-free, subsequently creating a healthy relationship with her food. She therefore listens to her body’s hunger signals and avoids mindless munching, which nutritionists agree minimizes obesity and lifestyle diseases.

Lisa’s Balanced Diet That’s Not Restrictive 

Most definitely, she enjoys her hot pots like many other celebrities who tend to be very restrictive in their diets, as she is open to healthier options. Fruits and vegetables were incorporated into a high-protein, low-fat diet for high-energy performances. Detox juices and avocado salads, particularly popular with her close friend and bandmate Jennie, are beneficial to consumption and balanced digestion. 

But of course, this balance does not mean that hotpot would be entirely closed, with this approach, hotpot will also be welcomed if the portion is limited in order to avoid going overboard. Adding to the fact that healthy eating indeed does not mean deprivation. Hydration plays its role, and an intensive dance rehearsal even increases that efficiency in energy as well as health.

Fitness Maintenance by Dance and Activities

Fitness is being active all the time or, actually, spending one’s entire time active. Lisa is in BLACKPINK, which has the most choreographed, so she practices dance around 12-15 hours a day. For Lisa, this means cardio level training through long and intensive dance, which then strengthens cardio energy and builds flexibility at the same time, providing health for the mind.

 Pilates, boxing, and just enjoying being outdoors, swimming or even hiking, complete the routine that keeps her lively and surprising. These methods put together with controlled eating create a balanced approach for fitness that is aimed at inspiring a huge number of fans.

