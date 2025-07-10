LIVE TV
When Did Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Marry? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Her Husband Cheated On Her During Her Pregnancy

Scheana Shay reveals in her memoir “My Good Side” that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon. The shocking confession came two years after the affair, with Scheana detailing her emotional reaction and Brock’s secret second phone.

Scheana Shay And Brock Davies
Scheana Shay And Brock Davies

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 23:52:10 IST

Scheana Shay just straight dropped the bomb that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon. I mean, the drama writes itself at this point.

Here’s how it all went down—straight out of her new memoir, “My Good Side,” because nothing says “healing” like putting your heartbreak in print.

Scheana Shay got cheated by her husband during her pregnancy

They’d just had this awesome family day, all smiles and sunshine, and settled in to watch some “Real Housewives of New Jersey”—as you do—when Brock hits her with a “put down the remote.”

Scheana says her body just froze. She’s sitting there, pregnant, and her husband, Brock Davies, confesses he cheated on her two years ago, back in their San Diego days, mid-pandemic, while she was carrying their kid.

He tells her he was freaked out about being a dad again, so instead of, I don’t know, getting therapy or talking it out, he decided to sleep with someone else.

She’s fuming—like, “I might actually explode” level mad—but trying not to wake up their daughter. Meanwhile, the fury is bubbling up, and eventually, she just snaps and slaps him across the face, then chucks a Rubik’s Cube at him. 

The woman he cheated with? Not even a stranger—someone he already knew before Scheana was in the picture. Classic. And the kicker? He managed to keep this whole thing under wraps for two years because, get this, he had a second phone for “gym business.” 

That same night, as if things weren’t messy enough, Brock hands her this letter he wrote a year earlier. It’s basically a sex spreadsheet—how many times, which locations, all the gory details. He apparently wrote it when he realized he was screwing up his second shot at a family. 

When Did Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Marry?

The duo snuck off and got hitched in some hush-hush legal ceremony back in August 2021. Nobody knew until way later.

Fast forward to August 23, 2022, and suddenly it’s party time down in Cancún at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa. This time they went all out—big public bash, loads of guests, the whole nine yards. 

