Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West's Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex

Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta files explosive updated lawsuit accusing him of assault, stalking, sex trafficking, and more. She alleges shocking incidents, from forced oral sex to harassment after firing. Kanye’s team calls the claims “baseless” and hasn’t responded yet.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 23:24:55 IST

Kanye West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, is taking her accusations to an even wilder level in an updated lawsuit.

She’s throwing the book at him—assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, false imprisonment, you name it—according to docs Page Six got their hands on.  Most of this madness allegedly happened during a business trip to San Francisco. 

Who Is Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant? 

Lauren Pisciotta says that after she turned Kanye down, he straight-up kissed her without consent, then things escalated—she claims he masturbated and groped her during a so-called “writing session” in his hotel room. And it gets worse. She alleges he barged into her room (like, zero boundaries), asked to use her shower, then pinned her down and forced oral sex while she just froze in shock.

She also accuses Kanye of “offering women as sexual gifts to men” and says he tried to “gift” her to some guy he was hooking up with someone’s girlfriend. 

What does the new lawsuit against Kanye West say? 

The nightmare doesn’t stop there. Pisciotta says he once locked her in his bedroom and masturbated on a plane ride, made obscene comments about her body, forced her to wear tight clothes, groped her constantly, and forced her to watch him have sex with other women.

As per reports, he’d also send her explicit pics and demanded she do the same. He kept asking her to join his “encounters” too, which she says she always refused.

After Kanye fired her, Pisciotta claims he moved into her apartment building. She says he even grabbed her by the throat and licked her ear. She’s since moved to Florida, but says he’s still harassing her, now through swatting. 

Kanye’s team, shocker, hasn’t said a word about the new accusations. Back when Pisciotta first went public in June 2024, his lawyers called it all “baseless” and “frivolous.” They also accused her of trying to “sexually coerce” Kanye for a job and blackmailing him when he wasn’t into it.

Also, four months after Kanye denied everything, Pisciotta updated her lawsuit to say he drugged and assaulted her during a studio session with Diddy. 


