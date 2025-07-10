Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?

Ana de Armas isn’t exactly shy about wanting kids soon. She straight-up told F Magazine, “Yeah, I want a family. Like, ASAP if the universe allows.” (And yes, this is all going down while everyone’s buzzing about her and Tom Cruise—those two can’t seem to dodge the rumours.)

Ana de Armas’ Family Planning

But Ana’s not living in a rom-com, she knows love’s a wild card: “It’s not all up to me. Love just shows up when it wants—can’t plan that stuff. Life isn’t a movie, you know?” Honestly, the girl’s got a point.

Then she goes all mama-bear, talking about how she’s got this massive urge to protect kids. “They’re helpless and need grownups to make ’em feel safe,” she says. That’s pretty sweet.

Now, neither Ana nor Tom has come out and screamed, “We’re a thing!” Still, people have spotted them together a bunch since February—catching helicopter rides, hitting up restaurants in London, the classic “are they or aren’t they” routine. All this right before Ana’s 37th birthday, too. Very subtle, guys.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise in a newly shared photo. 📷 pic.twitter.com/EJhgU9zzbd — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 5, 2025

Quick detour into Tom’s dad history: he’s got adopted kids Bella and Connor from his time with Nicole Kidman, plus Suri with Katie Holmes. But he and Suri haven’t really been in touch since he split with Katie in 2012. Messy, but Hollywood’s always messy.

Ana? No kids yet. She used to be married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, dated Ben Affleck for a hot minute, and was linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta (who, fun fact, is the Cuban president’s stepson) in 2024.

What Is Ana de Armas’ Up To On The Work Front?

On the work front, Ana’s been hyping up some new projects with Tom—she even teased it on Good Morning America. “We’re cooking up a bunch of stuff, not just one movie. Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, Tom—everybody’s in.” Sounds like she’s genuinely stoked.

Tom Cruise, for his part, never misses a chance to hype up his co-stars. He told the Associated Press Ana is “very, very talented” and her new movie’s “gonna crush.” You can practically hear him grinning.

And Ana? She’s out there doing her own stunts. She told USA Today, “Yeah, it hurts and you’re sore everywhere, but it’s a blast. If I just stood there saying lines while someone else did the cool stuff, I’d totally miss out.”

ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday First Look LEAKED: Four Major Heroes Spotted Together in Epic Marvel Set Photo!