Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal’s father, Amit Mittal, a businessman in the modern sense, has chosen to remain largely out of the media light. Even as Tanya became a household name overnight due to her controversial and flamboyant personality on the very popular reality show,

Amit held a low-key existence. He is rarely seen at public events, which is a complete contrast to his daughter’s high visibility. While he is naturally inclined to privacy, the occasional social media posts by Tanya about her relationship with her father suggest one that is warm and interlaced with familial love.

Amit Mittal Private Persona and a Doting Father

He is evidently an entrepreneur, but otherwise there is no information regarding all his business ventures. His daughter, however, has been a great success story, which is indicative of a very encouraging and supportive upbringing.

Tanya will confirm her father’s support, which has been rather quiet and a constant source of strength in her life, along with some odd personal stories, for example, about his superstition regarding wearing “lucky socks” on certain important days.

Such little digs offer a glimpse at a devoted parent who, though more of a recluse, shares in his daughter’s life and journey to fame. Above all, his inspiration is evident in Tanya’s dreams and entrepreneurship. In fact, she herself has created a successful handicraft brand and calls herself the youngest millionaire entrepreneur.

An Influential Force Behind the Scenes

Amit Mittal’s influence on Tanya has gone beyond a businessman and father-daughter relationship. His support provided possibilities for pursuing dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and a public speaker.

The brand’s face and public persona is Tanya; however, the silent strength of her family, headed by her father, laid the foundation of her success. He is a prime example that not all people who matter wish to lie in public glory; sometimes the best impact derives from quietly nurturing.

