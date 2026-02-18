Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Born on February 18, 1996, in Kerala, Anupama Parameswaran rose to fame with Premam. She later impressed Telugu audiences with A Aa and delivered hits like Karthikeya 2. Known for her natural acting and versatility, she has also explored assistant directing, expanding her creative journey.

Anupama Parameswaran: From Premam Fame to South Cinema’s Versatile Star
Anupama Parameswaran: From Premam Fame to South Cinema’s Versatile Star

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 18, 2026 09:12:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Anupama Parameswaran has established herself as a successful Indian actress who specializes in South Indian films. Her birth date is February 18, 1996, and her birthplace is Irinjalakuda, Kerala, and she became an instant star when she played Mary George in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam.

Her first studies at CMS College Kottayam in Communicative English became her foundation for success, which brought her widespread recognition through her natural acting abilities and signature curly hair. She has built an acting career that has lasted more than ten years and includes diverse roles.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Versatile Filmography and Career Expansion

Anupama Parameswaran develops her career through her work, which unites various regional languages while she achieves successful box office results. Her career in Kerala reached its peak after she made her debut in Telugu movies through A Aa, which brought her positive reviews and made her an in-demand lead actress in Tollywood.

You Might Be Interested In

She works on different types of projects, which contain romantic dramas like Sathamanam Bhavati and intense thrillers that include Karthikeya 2.

The psychological drama Lockdown and her current role in the Tillu Square sequels allowed her to expand her career achievements because they showed her development from basic roles to becoming an accomplished actress who plays complex female characters.

Anupama Parameswaran Creative Evolution and Assistant Directing

Anupama Parameswaran displays her dedication to storytelling through her work in front of the camera and her technical expertise.

She reached a major creative turning point when her colleagues encouraged her to take the assistant director position in the Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan, which she used to learn about filmmaking better. Her dual abilities enable her to see her work from an uncommon viewpoint, which strengthens her status as a committed expert.

She remains one of the most tweeted-about South Indian media personalities who has achieved high status through her acting work and her painting and animal welfare advocacy efforts.

Also Read: Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: A Aa heroineAnupama ParameswaranPremam actress

RELATED News

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US, Google Responds – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema
Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema
Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema
Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

QUICK LINKS