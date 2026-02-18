Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

Anupama Parameswaran has established herself as a successful Indian actress who specializes in South Indian films. Her birth date is February 18, 1996, and her birthplace is Irinjalakuda, Kerala, and she became an instant star when she played Mary George in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam.

Her first studies at CMS College Kottayam in Communicative English became her foundation for success, which brought her widespread recognition through her natural acting abilities and signature curly hair. She has built an acting career that has lasted more than ten years and includes diverse roles.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Versatile Filmography and Career Expansion

Anupama Parameswaran develops her career through her work, which unites various regional languages while she achieves successful box office results. Her career in Kerala reached its peak after she made her debut in Telugu movies through A Aa, which brought her positive reviews and made her an in-demand lead actress in Tollywood.

She works on different types of projects, which contain romantic dramas like Sathamanam Bhavati and intense thrillers that include Karthikeya 2.

The psychological drama Lockdown and her current role in the Tillu Square sequels allowed her to expand her career achievements because they showed her development from basic roles to becoming an accomplished actress who plays complex female characters.

Anupama Parameswaran Creative Evolution and Assistant Directing

Anupama Parameswaran displays her dedication to storytelling through her work in front of the camera and her technical expertise.

She reached a major creative turning point when her colleagues encouraged her to take the assistant director position in the Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan, which she used to learn about filmmaking better. Her dual abilities enable her to see her work from an uncommon viewpoint, which strengthens her status as a committed expert.

She remains one of the most tweeted-about South Indian media personalities who has achieved high status through her acting work and her painting and animal welfare advocacy efforts.

