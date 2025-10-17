Who Is Arjun Bijlani? Actor Wins Ashneer Grover’s Show Rise And Fall, Takes Home Rs 28 Lakh

The television actor and host Arjun Bijlani is the grand winner of the very first season of Rise & Fall hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. After hard-fought contests, Bijlani took home the title, trophy, and cash prize of ₹28,10,000.

This formidable achievement anchors the rosy book of Bijlani’s career in reality television, having previously won Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and starred in hit television dramas like Naagin and Miley Jab Hum Tum. His run in the MX Player show was marked with extreme strategic measures in ways that ebbed and flowed as described by the show’s concept, with ‘Rulers’ being in a luxury penthouse and ‘Workers’ in a basement.

Arjun Bijlani’s Strategic Gameplay

The actor is the epitome of being a blend of sagacious tactics and leadership as it defines almost his whole season of performance. He started as a worker, showcasing some resilience in the show, but his game plan soon placed him at the penthouse as a ruler.

His knack for withstanding the Tower’s mercurial flow and making alliances was very decisive for the very reason. Even after the first loss of power that led to the temporary loss of one’s power, he turned the game around to become a ‘Ruler’ all over again, proving that he longs for strategic sight.

Finale Victory and Prize Money

The grand finale was won by Arjun Bijlani against social media sensation Aarush Bhola and reality TV actor Arbaaz Patel. The ultimate decision about who would win was made after all the evicted contestants voted internally.

Interestingly, Bijlani’s final victory was attributed to the strength and support he received from his fellow players, which he was gracious enough to acknowledge in his victory speech: after all, he had a beautiful yet grueling journey, which tested him in unexpected ways. The huge prize money of ₹28.10 Lakh makes him one of the biggest winners in the arena of reality television.

