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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

Chandrika Dixit’s husband, Yugam Gera is now linked to another mystery woman who did not seem to look like the Vada pav girl.

Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds GirlFriend. Photos: Instagram
Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds GirlFriend. Photos: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 19, 2026 16:18:23 IST

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Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? The personal life of the popular “Vada Pav Girl” has once again grabbed headlines as fresh developments add a new twist to her love story. Recently, Chandrika Dixit created buzz around social media due to her relationship with a mystery man and now attention has shifted to her husband, Yugam Gera. 

Chandrika Dixit’s husband, Yugam Gera is now linked to another mystery woman who did not seem to look like the Vada pav girl. The unfolding drama has sparked curiosity among fans, with many eager to know more about the couple and the latest controversy surrounding them. 

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband Yugam Gera’s Mystery Woman 

Earlier, Chandrika Dixit’s husband, Yugam Gera, took to Instagram hinting at a fresh start, fuelling speculation about a possible new relationship amid his marital issues. 

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He shared a series of photos with a mystery woman, whose face wasn’t revealed. He captioned the Instagram post “1 naya safar, 1 nayi shuruwaat.” 




The pics seemed to have been taken in the sunset, and both Yugam and the mystery lady were seen getting pretty intimate. 

Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband Yugam Gera?

Chandrika Dixit, better known as the “Vada Pav Girl” and for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is married to Yugam Gera. 

The couple has a young son named Rudra. Chandrika Dixit publicly accused Yugam of cheating on her with another woman, sharing alleged evidence such as chat screenshots. After the controversy escalated, the couple is now reportedly living separately.

Also Read: Aadu 3 Review: Jayasurya, Vinayakan Deliver Laughs in Chaotic First Half, But Messy Narration Derails the Ride 

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Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

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Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

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Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend
Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend
Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend
Who Is Chandrika Dixit’s Husband? Vada Pav Girl’s Love Saga Takes a Twist as ‘PatiDev’ Yugam Gera Finds New Girlfriend

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