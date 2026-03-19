Aadu 3 Review: Jayasurya, Vinayakan Deliver Laughs in Chaotic First Half, But Messy Narration Derails the Ride

Aadu 3 Review: The much-awaited third installment of the cult comedy franchise is finally here, bringing back Jayasurya and Vinayakan in their iconic avatars. While the film delivers plenty of laughs and trademark madness in the first half, the narrative soon loses grip due to a messy and uneven storyline.

Aadu 3: One Last Ride- Part 1, the newest chapter in the Malayalam Aadu franchise, hit theaters worldwide on March 19. Directed by Manuel Thomas, the film carries forward the story that began with Aadu (2015) and Aadu 2 (2017), bringing several beloved characters while also adding some new faces.

Aadu 3 Review

One user commented, “Around ₹3.45 Crore Pre-sale from Kerala Boxoffice & ₹5 Crores+ Pre-sale from Worldwide Boxoffice for #Aadu3 Good for a Jayasurya starrer, but not for the hype Aadu franchise had +Ve reports can turn the cards and make it as one of the biggest blockbusters from today “

Second user wrote, “A Youthful Entertainer that transforms from Fun to Serious tone in the Second Half and ends on a Beautiful emotional note..

– Superbly Executed and performed by #KenKarunaas..A Promising Hero and Director is here for Kollywood..

– Suraj Steals the show whenever he appears on screen.. Devadharshini was a really good support..

– Excellent score from #GvPrakash..

– Ken and Anishma track and the Last 30 mins emotional scenes were the highlights and was beautiful..

– Overall, It was a Neatly Packed Entertainer with Fun and Emotions..”

Third user said, “The first half of #Aadu3 is strictly average. The director’s biggest mistake was opting for two separate timelines; the plot involving the search for a king’s precious treasure feels unnecessary & out of Track of Previous Episodes .

On the positive side, the present-day timeline is engaging, and many comedy sequences ,especially those set in the modern day land well . The background score is also a high point. However, the movie now requires a very strong second half to truly save it.”

Aadu 3 Release Date

Aadu 3 has finally hit to the theaters on March 19, 2026. According to reports, the film has earned over 17.8 crore through advance bookings with the figures based on nearly 1,230 shows across Kerala.

The official synopsis of Aadu 3 describes the plot as “A story that unfolds across two parallel timelines, past and present, where Shaji Pappan and his gang appear in different roles. As secrets surface and powerful enemies emerge in both eras, the gang is drawn into high-stakes confrontations.”

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