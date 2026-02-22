Who Is Harsh Mehta? Malaika Arora Spotted With Her Rumoured Boyfriend In Rome As Viral Vacation Photo Fuels Dating Buzz

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora caused a massive online response through her vacation photo, which she posted from Rome to her social media accounts.

The actress, who always selects perfect outfits and maintains a youthful look, shared a photo with her male companion, Harsh Mehta, at the famous Trevi Fountain.

The viral image has created new relationship rumors about her romantic life, which started after her public breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

The fans are attempting to determine her current relationship status while everyone discusses her unknown partner because they want to find out whether the “Chaiyya Chaiyya” star has entered a new romantic relationship.

Harsh Mehta: The Diamond Merchant Connection

Harsh Mehta is a 33-year-old entrepreneur who comes from a wealthy family in Mumbai and operates his business as a successful diamond merchant.

His sudden appearance in the news has created more public interest because he continues to keep his personal life hidden from view. Reports indicate that he serves as the managing director for Sancus Management while he socializes with high-end luxury customers.

The couple has been connected before through their recent sighting in Italy after they attended an Enrique Iglesias concert together in Mumbai and shared a vehicle at the airport. Their 19-year age gap has become a focal point for netizens because it parallels Malaika’s past relationships, which defied conventional social standards.

Rumored Boyfriend or Professional Associate?

Malaika Arora and her alleged boyfriend share a bond that remains disputed by both fans and industry experts. The Rome selfie, which became a viral sensation, shows two people who share close ties, but insiders believe Mehta serves as part of her professional management staff.

The opposing stories about the vacation lead to two different responses from followers, some of whom think the vacation served as a romantic Valentine’s trip, while others see it as a planned public relations event or business journey.

Malaika has already spoken about how people keep watching her private life because she needs to bring a friend or associate with her everywhere. The public still waits for official confirmation to determine whether this celebrity couple is in a romantic relationship or not.

