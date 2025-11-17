Who Is Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend? Rachit Singh Shares Sweet Hug and Kiss With Actress at Himesh Reshammiya Concert – WATCH VIDEO

Huma Qureshi is making headlines for just dating again, having been seen cozily hugging Rachit Singh and kissing him on the cheek at a Himesh Reshammiya concert. Shortly after a video of the interaction went viral, fans began to wonder who Rachit Singh was and the nature of his relationship with Huma Qureshi?

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh is an Indian artist with a sweet voice that the musically inclined enjoy. The younger audience has become related to him, as he is an Indian musician who has done music videos, shows in public and live performances and does have following on social media. He has not done any films, but has built a name for himself in the music space and is generally known to the younger audience.

What happened at the concert?

Huma Qureshi was enjoying herself at Himesh Reshammiya’s concert with her friends and drinking. A clip surfaced of Huma enjoying the concert when Rachit walks up to Huma and gives her a hug and kiss on the cheek, and fans are left to wonder if they are more than friends.

Huma Qureshi With Her Boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/OcgHOG0Duf — Eashika Pandit🫧 (@Bhargav_ea) November 17, 2025

Why do people think they are dating?

This is not their first time they have been seen together. In recent months, people have spotted them going on public outings much more frequently and their public interactions on social media have sparked speculation that they are dating, or not, for that matter. But, neither has officially confirmed if they are dating or even friends.

What have fans reacted to the video?

Fans flooded the comments sections of the video with enthusiasm, curiosity, and some friendly speculation. Some loved the chemistry while others would just love to hear confirmation from Huma and Rachit on whether they are dating.

All details are based on publicly available videos and media reports. The relationship status of the individuals mentioned has not been officially confirmed by either party.

