Home > Entertainment > Who Is Lokah Chapter 1's Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie

Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, carved her own path from studying architecture at Parsons to working on Krrish 3, and now shines as a superhero in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Architect-turned-actress Kalyani Priyadarshan stuns in Lokah Chapter 1 (Pc: Instagram)
Architect-turned-actress Kalyani Priyadarshan stuns in Lokah Chapter 1 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 8, 2025 13:22:47 IST

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the star child who has made it in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is not an ordinary industry child. Kalyani, the daughter of a famous film maker Priyadarshan with actress Lissy made her own unique path before stepping in the world of cinematic experience. 

Her latest appearance as a female superhero won her national fame, yet her path started way out of the movie set. Kalyani is an example of someone who did not enter the same career path as her parents but took a formal degree in an entirely different subject. This initial exposure molded her sense of art and preconditioned her future profession as a performer.

From New York to Bollywood: A Designer’s Debut

Although she always had her family heritage in the film making world, she insisted on creating her own identity as she pursued her degree in architecture at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. It is here that her career had a twist. She did not directly jump into the movie business but sneaked into it. She was an assistant production designer with the legendary art director Sabu Cyril, which made her have a different outlook on the production of a film.

It was at this period that she took part in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer blockbuster Krrish 3. Her duties on the film set included working on the visual design and look of the film and she was able to gain priceless experience of working on the set in the stressful environment of production.

Cinematic Legacy: Charting Her Own Course 

Although her father was a legend in Indian cinema, Kalyani got into acting on her condition. Her father is a veteran filmmaker, and initially had doubts, when she ventured into the industry, on the amount of pressure and hard work one had to go through. But the ability and determination of Kalyani was self-evident. In 2017, she debuted in the Telugu film Hello and starred in numerous films of the Tamil and Malayalam industries, such as hits like Hridayam and Thallumaala.

Her latest triumph in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been a breakthrough moment in her career, and she is now a top lady with audience and critics well appreciating her efforts. Her versatility and the ability to impress a crowd makes the film successful, confirming that she is more than a mere daughter of a famous father.

Who Is Lokah Chapter 1's Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie

Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie

Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie
Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie
Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie
Who Is Lokah Chapter 1’s Kalyani Priyadarshan? Architect-Turned-Actress With Bollywood Ties Once Worked With Hrithik Roshan In THIS Movie

