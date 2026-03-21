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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Actress Madhurjeet Sarghi, who plays Ranveer Singh’s on-screen mother, is gaining attention for her powerful performance and impressive background in theatre and films.

Ranveer Singh in a still with Madhurjeet Sarghi in Dhurandhar 2 (IMAGE: X)
Ranveer Singh in a still with Madhurjeet Sarghi in Dhurandhar 2 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 21, 2026 18:38:57 IST

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Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: The release of the teaser and trailer of the movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge by the director Aditya Dhar also raised a number of questions among the viewers. Not all people were distinctly informed about the actual purpose of trying to bring the real story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The question many people ask themselves is how the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi would have changed the way things unfolded in the current timeline.

Some questioned whether it was as a way of making the movie more emotional. We do know, after seeing the film, how essential it is to learn about Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his family, as well as, their tragic past.

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And an actor who makes this scene of the film memorable is Madhurjeet Sarghi, who plays the role of the on-screen mom of Ranveer Singh, an on-screen son of Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar 2.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi?

Madhurjeet Sarghi was born to Harjit Singh and Tejinder Kaur. Although her father, Harjit, is a PhD scholar, former Doordarshan employee and Punjabi filmmaker, her mother is a retired professor, lyricist and screenwriter.

Her parents had a clear understanding of cinema, so there was no way that she would not be interested in acting. Madhurjeet

Sarghi is actually an English literature graduate of Jalandhar, who began her career as an actor during her college days. This was the time when she had begun to take theatre more seriously.

Through her perfect playing the role – Archana Bajaj – a hard-nosed lawyer of acid attack victim Malti (Deepika Padukone) in Chhapaak, the fans and critics applauded her.

Who is Madhurjeet Sarghi’s husband? 

Madhurjeet Sarghi is married to his childhood friend Anurag Singh. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. He has also been a director of some other movies such as Kesari, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The mother of both Madhurjeet and Anurag worked together in the university in the same department. Madhurjeet Sarghi had said in an interview that Anuarg was three years old when she was born and he came to see his mother in the hospital with her mother.

Dhurandhar 2’s Most emotional scene features Madhurjeet Sarghi

When Hamza completes his operation in Pakistan he returns to India and comes across Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). Then he decides and comes back to Pathankot to welcome his family.

He is wearing Jaskirat clothes and can see his mother and sister in the distance. He is not able to hold his emotions, his eyes are wet, as he tries to come close to them. But he leaves the place without meeting them. What is hard to take at this is what Jaskirat has lost.

Jaskirat did not simply walk out of his place of residence in Pathankot. He was forced to quit his wife and son in Pakistan as well. In India, where he is extremely intimate with his mother and sister, he is unable to see them. The past keeps him gripped once again.

MUST READ: Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

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Tags: dhurandhar 2Jaskirat Singh RangiMadhurjeet Sarghiranveer singh

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Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

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Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

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Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2
Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

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