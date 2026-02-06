Who is Major Vikrant Jaitly And Why Is He Detained In UAE? Actor Celina Jaitly Says His Brother Is An Indian Army Veteran, Urges PM Modi To Bring Him Back

Actor Celina Jaitly has made a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and secure the release of her brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been held by UAE authorities since September 2024. Speaking to a media house, she highlighted the lack of information surrounding his arrest and detention.

Why Was Major Vikrant Jaitly Detained in the UAE?

Major Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Indian Army Special Forces officer, has been in the custody of UAE authorities for over 18 months. According to Celina, he was initially detained from the Mall of the Emirates parking area by unidentified individuals who requested his Emirates ID before taking him away in a black car.

Celina described the ordeal, saying, “he was taken without any explanation. There was no record of arrest, no access to legal counsel, no communication. I didn’t even know where my brother was.”

She added that he was only moved to the Al-Wathba Detention Centre in Abu Dhabi in June 2025, almost nine months after his initial detention, leaving the family in prolonged uncertainty.

Also Read: Who Is Jiya Shankar? Actress Breaks The Internet After Engagement Rumours With Elvish Yadav Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown, Check Her Big Diamond Ring Here

Celina Jaitly’s Appeal to the Nation and PM Modi Over Vikrant Jaitly’s Detention

Celina has expressed deep concern over her brother Vikrant Jaitly’s prolonged detention without formal prosecution. She urged the Prime Minister to intervene, stating, “a soldier of our country is in a foreign jail without prosecution. Why should we delay legal aid any further? My request to Modiji is to please bring this soldier back. He has given his entire youth to the nation. If he had done something wrong, there would have been a prosecution by now.”

She spoke about the importance of supporting Indian soldiers, saying, “Indian soldiers are not just numbers. The nation must stand behind them.”

In a personal message to her brother, Celina added, “Didi (Sister) is with you. The whole country is with you. I will move mountains to get you back.”

Vikrant Jaitly Detention: Delhi High Court Allows Legal Representation in UAE

Celina welcomed a recent Delhi High Court order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent Major Vikrant Jaitly. The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue instructions to the firm, Al Maree Partners, to handle his case in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The law firm has agreed to take on the case pro bono, providing a significant relief to the family after months of uncertainty. The next court date in this matter is scheduled for February 10, 2026.

Who is Major Vikrant Jaitly?

Major Vikrant Jaitly was working with Matiti Group International, a company founded by his wife in 2016 that specializes in human resources, risk management, and information technology. Despite this, authorities have not disclosed any concrete details regarding the allegations against him.

Celina told the court, “I only know one term – national security. That’s it. Nothing else. No charges, no prosecution details.”

She described her brother’s detention as illegal, highlighting the prolonged lack of access to legal counsel or information about his legal status and welfare:

“He was illegally taken and detained, with no information about his legal status, welfare, or charges.”

Also Read: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kapil Sharma’s Hilarious Comedy Film