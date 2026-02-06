LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Jiya Shankar? Actress Breaks The Internet After Engagement Rumours With Elvish Yadav Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown, Check Her Big Diamond Ring Here

Jiya Shankar, known for roles in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Bigg Boss OTT 2, sparked engagement rumours with Elvish Yadav after viral Instagram posts. A versatile actress across TV, films, and reality shows, she has built a dedicated fanbase with her talent and charisma.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 01:04:21 IST

The current digital world has entered a state of intense speculation, which follows the relationship between YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Jiya Shankar through their Instagram stories. 

A recent photograph featuring the two has gone viral, showcasing Elvish holding Jiya’s hand, while a prominent engagement ring on her finger stole the spotlight. Elvish fueled the fire by posting a sentimental note about second chances at love, which Jiya immediately shared onto her own social media account.

The romantic visuals create an impression of a major life event, but experienced social media users believe this to be a carefully planned marketing strategy that supports an artist’s upcoming work with a brand or endorsement deal.

Jiya Shankar: Television Stardom and Career Resilience

The Indian entertainment industry recognizes Jiya Shankar as a versatile performer who successfully moves between different forms of entertainment, from regional movies to national television shows.

She started her career in the Telugu film industry through the movie Entha Andanga Unnave, which was released in 2013, and later achieved fame on television.

The audience primarily knows her for her detailed performance of Dr. Iravati “Ira” Pandey in the comedy-drama Meri Hanikarak Biwi and her energetic performance as Susheela in Kaatelal & Sons.

Jiya gained fame through her role on Bigg Boss OTT 2 because she displayed her true self while playing the game, which led to her acquiring a dedicated following called “Jiya-Ki-Sena.”

Jiya Shankar’s Cinematic Versatility and Reality TV Impact

Her career reached a major turning point when she joined the Marathi film industry through her work in the 2022 blockbuster Ved, which she performed alongside Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh.

The performance demonstrated her complete acting abilities, which established her as a reliable leading actress who could perform in multiple languages.

Her professional path includes both hosting television shows like Good Night India and acting in supernatural horror series such as Pishachini. Jiya uses her public platform to share her life story as an artist who built her career from nothing, while she uses her surname to establish her unique identity in a competitive industry.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 1:04 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
