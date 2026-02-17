LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur's Sister, Karisma Kapoor's Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur's Sister, Karisma Kapoor's Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

The Delhi High Court restrains Mandhira Kapur Smith and Priya Kapur from public statements in their ₹20 crore defamation case over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore inheritance, urging family dignity and privacy while legal and media proceedings continue until May 2026.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 17, 2026 15:03:14 IST

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sanjay Kapur’s Sister, Karisma Kapoor’s Best Friend Now Restrained From Making Public Allegations Against Priya Kapur

The Delhi High Court has issued an order to resolve the legal dispute between Priya Kapur and Mandhira Kapur Smith because they are fighting for control of industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance and corporate assets.

The judge assigned to the ₹20 crore defamation case that Priya Kapur brought against her decided to prohibit both sides from making any more public statements about each other.

According to the court, family members need to behave with dignity because their ongoing dispute involves a substantial inheritance and business heritage, which should remain private and not lead to public character attacks.

Mandhira Kapur Smith and the Inheritance Controversy

Mandhira Kapur Smith serves as the Managing Director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt. Ltd., which operates an award-winning business from its London headquarters.

She became the main person in their family conflict about her brother Sunjay Kapur’s estimated ₹30,000 crore estate after her father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, and mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, passed away.

Mandhira expressed her worries about Sunjay’s will because it did not include his children from his first marriage with Karisma Kapoor, who had passed away in June 2025.

She has supported her niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan, while questioning how legal documents were signed during the family’s time of mourning.

Delhi High Court Legal Proceedings and Media Restraint

The legal dispute between Priya Kapur and Mandhira escalated through Priya Kapur’s defamation lawsuit, which claimed Mandhira used digital platforms and the podcast “InControversial” to present Priya as an outsider who tried to take over the Kapur family legacy.

Her legal team maintained that these statements caused Priya to suffer from severe emotional distress and social humiliation. The Delhi High Court issued summons to both parties while establishing a “media freeze,” which would remain in effect until the court scheduled another hearing for May 2026.

The judge ordered both parties to maintain silence because the court needed to verify the truth of the accusations while it pursued mediation between the widow and sister-in-law.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:56 PM IST
