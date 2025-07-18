LIVE TV
Who Is Megan Kerrigan Byron? The CEO Of Astronomer Whose Affair Got Busted On Kiss Cam During Coldplay Concert

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 14:29:54 IST

The now-famous ‘kiss cam’ incident at a Coldplay show in Boston has caused the internet to go crazy. It unintentionally brought Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and his chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, into the spotlight. Viral on social media, the clip showed the couple hug and suddenly jump apart the moment the camera stopped, with Chris Martin joking about an affair. After the accident, there was a long “apology” posting purporting to be by Andy Byron that went viral online, apologizing to his wife, family, and business for the accident. The accident took another turn soon after, though, when Astronomer broke the news that the viral posting was actually a fake, and many things were left unanswered as more media attention went towards Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, who stood in stunned silence amidst the outrage.

Megan Kerrigan Byron: A Private Life in the Public Eye

Amid the churning gossip and the pretentious apology, eyes inevitably drifted to Megan Kerrigan Byron, Mrs. Andy Byron. A very respected teacher as Associate Director of Lower School and the Hope Graham Programme Admissions at Bancroft School, Megan has kept very low-key. Soon after the photos came out, however, there was a subtle but obvious change to her social media page: she allegedly deleted “Byron” from her handles and purged or privateised her accounts, which had previously been filled with family photos. Despite Megan’s public silence, the activities have been widely seen as a response to the developing controversy, appealing to individual outrage at the tawdry accusations. They have two kids and reside in Northborough, Massachusetts. People are sensitive to the personally intimate toll that such viral events impose on others who are indirectly caught up in its whirlpool, as evidenced by the outpouring of sorrow for Megan on the internet.

Andy Byron Fabricated Apology and Its Impact

The widely shared apology on platforms such as X was a well-designed document intended to be contrite and credible. It mentioned the “deeply personal error” done in the public arena and apologized to his wife, family, and Astronomer crew, even concluding with the recitation of a line from Coldplay. The majority of media publications presented it as authentic in their initial coverage, which again spurred its speed of dissemination. But Astronomer then refuted the claim, confirming that it was not penned by Byron but was instead spread by a parody account. The discovery added another layer to the drama unfolding, confirming the pace at which false information could be disseminated in the age of the internet. The fake apology, albeit-style, stoked fierce public scrutiny and further inflated the scrutiny that had been linked with Byron and his family, in general.

