Who Is Nabil Gabol? The Lyari Politician Behind Dhurandar 2 Buzz, Claims Character Jameel Jamali Is Based On Him; Actor Rakesh Bedi Disagrees

Political tensions have surged as a result of Pakistan’s political leader Nabil Gabol’s negative impression following the release of a Bollywood film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Nabil Gabol had expressed displeasure over the film’s depiction of him by saying that the idol in Dhurandhar:

The Revenge, played by Rakesh Bedi (the actor who plays the character Jameel Jamali) represented Nabil Gabol. This has been strongly denied by Rakesh Bedi.

Who is Nabil Gabol?

The internet has been increasingly searching for who Nabil Gabol is and why he has become involved in all of this. Nabil Gabol is a senior politician from Lyari in Karachi, known for its socio-political complexities and state of law and order, was born in 1962 to an influential Pakistani political family with a long history of political prominence within Karachi and throughout Sindh.

He has been a Member of the National Assembly and most recently served as the Minister of State for ports and shipping from 2008 to 2011. Up to this point, he has also served as the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly in the 1990s, when he was younger than ever to hold the position.

Nabil Gabol’s Career And Controversies

Gabol’s political career has not been a walk in the park. He’s known for bouncing around political parties from PPP to MQM and back again and constantly draws attention for both the influence and controversy he generates. Gang activity in Lyari is frequently associated with Nabil Gabol which he denies. During one period, police officials claimed he created unrest in Lyari with help from gang leaders; Gabol called these claims nonsense.

Now, decades into his political career, Gabol is in a unique position where he has become the basis of a Bollywood storyline. He claims to have inspired Jameel Jamali, the lead character in Dhurandhar. He had a viral reaction to the film, stating that it did not demonstrate him as the “dabangg” or strongman character he considers himself and instead portrayed Jameel Jamali as weak compared to Gabol. Additionally, he objected to the way Lyari was depicted in the film, saying that the area’s past struggles were exaggerated, and that currently, the area is safe.

Rakesh Bedi’s Response

Interestingly, Gabol had previously recognized parallels between himself and the character after the release of the first film, but he took a step back from them when they released the second film where he was an Indian spy.

At the same time, Rakesh Bedi turned down every claim he received, stating, “I didn’t represent him whatsoever, and the character has been created through imagination by combining a variety of personalities and not just one person.”

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