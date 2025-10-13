Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

BTS Jimin Girlfriend: The name Song Da Eun has become a flashpoint in the K-pop world, constantly enmeshed in speculation of a romantic relationship with BTS superstar Jimin. South Korean actress and television personality, Da Eun became one of the first to attain considerable public recognition through her participation in the love reality show Heart Signal 2, which aired in 2018.

She went on to star in several K-dramas, including Once Again (2020), while her major career break began from 2011 with the series Can’t Live with Losing. But what truly kept Da Eun in the news and her romantic involvement with Jimin under the spotlight for years has been the continuous, unproven rumors about their relationship that have attracted the attention of the global fandom known as the ARMY.

Actress Background And Reality TV Fame

Song Da Eun, who born in 1991, made a name for herself in public not just as an actress but also as a popular reality television personality. Her stint in Heart Signal 2 saw her showcase her charm and character, catapulting her to public attention, beyond her early acting career.

This fame from reality television promised to bring large visibility to her but also set her up for much greater public scrutiny and speculation as to her private life. One of the latest and most controversial happenings around her was her posts on social media, where fans and media sources painstakingly analyzed them for so-called lovestagram clues like pairing items and coinciding place postings.

The Official Statement on Dating Rumors

Buzzy public gossips related to an alleged affair made their rounds of writing, which drew out an uncharacteristically sharp public response from Jimin’s agency. In a candid reaction to years of rumors flying around, the agency affirmed a rather significant detail that amazed the public; that the artist and Song Da Eun “once had feelings for each other in the past.” Most importantly, however, the reaction clarified that it was “some years ago” the two shared an earlier relationship and that they are not dating now.

An official recognition of a past affair-this is in stark contrast to the agency’s habitual silence on the private lives of its artists-and meant to put an end to “groundless rumors,” and was a request from the agency that the public respect the privacy of both individuals henceforth.

