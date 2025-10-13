LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump china business news gaza hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

Who Is Song Da Eun: South Korean actress and reality star Song Da Eun, known for Heart Signal 2, has been linked to BTS Jimin in persistent dating rumors. Jimin’s agency confirmed they “once had feelings” years ago but are not dating now, urging fans to respect their privacy.

Song Da Eun: BTS Jimin’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors (Pc: Instagram)
Song Da Eun: BTS Jimin’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 13, 2025 15:36:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

BTS Jimin Girlfriend: The name Song Da Eun has become a flashpoint in the K-pop world, constantly enmeshed in speculation of a romantic relationship with BTS superstar Jimin. South Korean actress and television personality, Da Eun became one of the first to attain considerable public recognition through her participation in the love reality show Heart Signal 2, which aired in 2018. 

She went on to star in several K-dramas, including Once Again (2020), while her major career break began from 2011 with the series Can’t Live with Losing. But what truly kept Da Eun in the news and her romantic involvement with Jimin under the spotlight for years has been the continuous, unproven rumors about their relationship that have attracted the attention of the global fandom known as the ARMY.

Actress Background And Reality TV Fame

Song Da Eun, who born in 1991, made a name for herself in public not just as an actress but also as a popular reality television personality. Her stint in Heart Signal 2 saw her showcase her charm and character, catapulting her to public attention, beyond her early acting career.

This fame from reality television promised to bring large visibility to her but also set her up for much greater public scrutiny and speculation as to her private life. One of the latest and most controversial happenings around her was her posts on social media, where fans and media sources painstakingly analyzed them for so-called lovestagram clues like pairing items and coinciding place postings.

The Official Statement on Dating Rumors

Buzzy public gossips related to an alleged affair made their rounds of writing, which drew out an uncharacteristically sharp public response from Jimin’s agency. In a candid reaction to years of rumors flying around, the agency affirmed a rather significant detail that amazed the public; that the artist and Song Da Eun “once had feelings for each other in the past.” Most importantly, however, the reaction clarified that it was “some years ago” the two shared an earlier relationship and that they are not dating now.

An official recognition of a past affair-this is in stark contrast to the agency’s habitual silence on the private lives of its artists-and meant to put an end to “groundless rumors,” and was a request from the agency that the public respect the privacy of both individuals henceforth.

Also Read: Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BTS JiminHeart Signal 2k-dramaSong Da Eun

RELATED News

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Rajiv Adatia Slams Orry Over Taking Wrong Names Of Lata Mangeshkar And Falguni Pathak; Latter Fires Back With Savage Jab At His Looks
Manhattan Judge Tosses Drake’s Defamation Case Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Track
‘Mereko Abhi Rules Samjhane Mat Baithna’ Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell

LATEST NEWS

Transform Your Diwali Selfies Into Cinematic Festive Portraits With These Easy Gemini Nano Ai Prompts
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Uttar Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Madhya Pradesh: When will tara and moonrise today in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain? Shubh Muhurat & More
Parin Somani Global Tour: Education Meets Humanity
Nobel Prize In Economics 2025 Awarded To Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion And Peter Howitt: Know All About Them
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex And Nifty End Lower Amid Sector Sell-Offs, US-China Tariff Tiff
Bengaluru Deadly Accident Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Big Names Likely To Be Retained And Released By All 10 Teams
Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

QUICK LINKS