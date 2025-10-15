Who Is Sophie Grégoire? Justin Trudeau’s Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence Amid Buzzing Dating Rumours With Katy Perry

Sophie Grégoire, former Canadian television host and estranged wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sent out a very personalized and thought-provoking message as photographs of Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry went viral.

Grégoire had always spoken of her work in favor of public speaking, but lately, her life path has witnessed some shift away from the responsibilities of the Prime Minister’s spouse toward her own journey of self-discovery, culminating in a very public separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The public post she made about love and ‘letting go’ on social media tended to be interpreted by most as a post which could easily be construed as her muted confirmation amid the haze of media speculation relating to the newfound love interest, whom everybody assumed was her ex-husband, all very gracefully silent.







The Woman Behind the Title: Sophie Grégoire

Sophie Greer was born in Montreal, trained in media and communications, and spent five years in this field before getting married to Justin Trudeau in 2005. She has been fully devoted to philanthropy and public work on women’s issues, mental health, and emotional literacy, all of which have arisen from her personal experiences with an eating disorder.

The marriage, which was originally supposed to be a political “fairy tale,” has produced three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The ex-spouses recently met for a family celebration of Thanksgiving, where they seemed to have maintained differences amicable co-parenting. Both committed to recognizing their children despite the untimely demise of their marriage.

A New Chapter of Self-Expression

Grégoire’s response to the public scrutiny that has surrounded Trudeau’s new romance was not a direct statement but an elegant commentary on the nature of impermanency. Her post talked about letting go of what cannot be held, stressing that “Love was never about possession. It was always about presence, the present moment.” That message now fits her new role as an author and ambassador.

In 2024, she penned her autobiography titled ‘Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other’, dealing with the themes of self-discovery and finding one’s true self in the aftermath of a breakup.

Grégoire is apparently working on the concept of developing a more public yet personal persona, in which she would entrust a crafted narrative as opposed to tabloid gossips, under the rather justifiable limits under which her family lives their private lives.

