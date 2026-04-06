Who Is Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s Husband Bibin Chandra? Tamil Actress, Who Was Found Dead At Home, Got Into A Video Call Argument With Him Before Suspected Suicide

Tamil television actress Subhashini Balasubramaniyam, known for her role in the serial Kayal, was found dead at her residence in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. According to early reports, she is suspected to have died by suicide following a family dispute. Police have taken up the case and begun a detailed investigation.

Sources said the incident came to light after the actress reportedly had an argument with her husband, Bibin Chandra, over a video call. Her mortal remains were sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are trying to establish the exact sequence of events.

Police Probe Underway, Circumstances Being Examined

Police officials have reached the spot and are examining all possible angles behind the incident. Preliminary information suggests emotional distress may have played a role, though no conclusion has been reached yet.

The case has drawn attention as photos and videos of Subhashini with her husband have surfaced online, showing moments from their life together. Investigators are also looking into these details as part of the probe.

Who Is Bibin Chandra

Bibin Chandra is the husband of actress Subhashini Balasubramaniyam. He has come into public attention following the reports of the incident. As per available information, he and Subhashini were living together in Chennai, and the couple had been seen sharing moments of their personal life on social media.

Known Face In ‘Kayal’ And Other Projects

Subhashini had built recognition through her role in the television serial Kayal, which helped her connect with a wide audience. Originally from Sri Lanka, she was based in Chennai and had also appeared in films and short projects, including Ini Avan (2012).

Over the years, she maintained a presence in the industry through selective work and social awareness projects.

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