Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend? Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Dubbed ‘Fake’ For Selective Friendships, Check Explosive Claims Here

Even before Tanya Mittal set foot inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, her history with Balraj Singh was already making waves. Once, Tanya had gone on record calling herself Balraj’s “biggest fan.”

That admiration didn’t exactly stand the test of time, and now Balraj’s decided to clear the air.

Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend Takes a dig at her

Balraj Singh didn’t mince words. He, in an interview, said, “Our friendship didn’t work out because I don’t keep fake people around. Satisfaction is your biggest problem.”

In his eyes, Tanya’s connections just don’t last since they’re built on self-interest, not anything genuine.

Balraj broke it down even further, accusing Tanya of only caring about her own ego. If she needed to make him her friend just to get something off her chest, she’d do it. If she had to swallow her pride to get her point across, she’d do that too. But the moment she’d said her piece and felt satisfied, she’d walk away, sometimes even behaving rudely.

Tanya’s rumoured former lover went on to make his point with a pretty biting analogy: “You drink water from a plastic bottle, you drink from a glass—so what was this about refusing unless it was a silver vessel? Would you really go thirsty for that?” The message was clear: Tanya’s choices are selective, maybe even superficial.

Wrapping it up, Balraj didn’t hold back: “It’s only the first day, but the audience already knows everything, Tanya Mittal. If you want to last here, you’ll have to show your real self.” It’s a harsh reality check, but he’s not wrong—Bigg Boss fans have sharp eyes, and they’re not easily fooled.

Will Tanya Mittal survive Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya Mittal, for her part, admitted in an earlier interview that she’s out of her depth when it comes to household chores.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Tanya revealed, “I’m good for nothing when it comes to housework. I’ve always had helpers handle it for me. Only recently did someone teach me which soap is used for what. I’m nervous, honestly. It’s a real struggle.”

She also admitted, “I never pictured myself doing these chores, and I’m actually scared. It’s going to be really tough for me in the house.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 started airing on August 24. You can catch it at 10:30 pm on Colors TV or stream it at 9 pm on JioCinema.

Here’s a twist: this season’s supposed to run for five months instead of the usual three. Salman Khan is only sticking around for the first three months, and after that, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, or maybe even Anil Kapoor might step in as host.

