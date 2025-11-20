LIVE TV
Who Is the Richest Indian Female Singer in 2025? Net Worth, Earnings & Career Highlights

Discover who is the richest Indian female singer in 2025, their net worth, top earnings, and career highlights. Full list of leading female singers included.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 14:43:52 IST

There are a number of incredible female singers in India, but only a select number achieve the celebrity status and income to be counted among the richest musicians in Indian history. Presently, the richest Indian female singer is recognized to be Tulsi Kumar, who boasts an exceptional amount of wealth and a remarkable career in the music industry.

Tulsi Kumar: India’s Richest Female Singer

Tulsi Kumar has an estimated wealth of ₹200–210 crore and is the richest Indian female singer in 2025. The reason for her wealth is obvious; she has become very successful through her singing career, but she is well-known for her association with T-Series, one of the largest music companies in the world, founded by her father, Gulshan Kumar.

In addition to her playback singing, Tulsi Kumar’s income streams include royalties from her songs, music videos, concert appearances, and brand partnerships. For those that are not aware, Tulsi Kumar also has a direct role within T-Series, which contributes significantly to her overall wealth.

Top Ranked Female Singers

Tulsi Kumar may lead the way, but other famous female singers are fast catching up.

Shreya Ghoshal ranks in with an estimated net worth of ₹180-185 crore. Shreya’s high-pitched singing that captures your attention and is loved by music lovers is noticed as her biggest strengths. She is proud of her work as one of the highest-paid female singers in India. And enjoys a hefty sum per song and during live concerts.

Sunidhi Chauhan is another notable competitor. She ranks in with an estimated net worth of ₹100-110 crore. Sunidhi is a virtual ball of energy, stemming from her live shows, recorded playback career, and appearance on TV. She has a massive reach in the entertainment space.

These people are dominant musicians on the Indian music scene with a firm fan base and consistent hits they deliver. 

The Income for Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar is not only an excellent singer but has the distinction of business singer. Being a part of T-Series means she has access not only to massive productions but numerous longstanding brand affiliations and audiences across the globe. It is also important to recognize that her business model is so strong that she will be financially pegged up on singers for a long time, providing a buffer most accountability holders would not even consider.

The financial figures, net worth values, and earnings mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports, media sources, and industry estimates. Actual numbers may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and does not claim absolute accuracy.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 2:43 PM IST
