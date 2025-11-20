Homebound OTT Release: All Details on Platform, Cast & Everything You Need to Know

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is making its anticipated debut on a streaming service — here are the essential details.

Release Date & Streaming Platform

Homebound will be available to watch on Netflix, starting 21 November 2025. After a theatrical release starting 26 September 2025, Homebound will now become widely available.

Cast & Characters

Ishaan Khatter portrays Mohammed Shoaib Ali, one of two childhood friends striving to become police officers.

Chandan Kumar, played by Vishal Jethwa, is Shoaib’s childhood friend who also seeks to become a police officer, but he faces social barriers to his aspirations.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a key emotional role as Sudha Bharti, an ambitious woman set on marrying Shoaib.

The cast also includes Reem Shaikh, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa, Chandan K. Anand, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and Pankaj Dubey.

What is Homebound about?

Homebound is inspired by an essay written by Basharat Peer about two boys from a small village in North India. They both wish to join the police, which is their attempt for respect and dignity and to lead a better life. Their plans are not as simply directed as much more than one aspect of family barriers (caste, religion, economic and social status) now desires/isa dreams only in the ‘now’.

The film premiered at Cannes 2025 and received a nine-minute standing ovation. It was also selected as India’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

