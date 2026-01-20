Who Is Varun Kasturia? Shweta Tiwari Posts Birthday Message, Calls Him ‘Special’ And Says Her Love For Him Is Unchanged

The Indian television industry certainly does create some strong personal relationships that are even stronger than the camera lens. Not long ago, Shweta Tiwari, the legendary actress, shared a colorful set of club and travel pictures on her account, and that attracted a lot of talk on social media as she celebrated the birthday of Varun Kasturia, the man in question.

Varun, who is now performing very well as Ansh Shah (Anupama’s grandson) in the highest-rated daily soap, Anupamaa, has known Shweta since their time on the show Main Hoon Aparajita, which is their joint history.

Despite the fact that such close relationships in the industry often give rise to rumors, Shweta quashed all doubts by openly expressing her maternal affection for the young actor and saying that her love for him “will never change.”

Varun Kasturia and the Anupamaa Legacy

Currently, the captivating Anupamaa TV series is showcasing Varun Kasturia in the key role of Ansh Shah, who is the son of the late Samar Shah and Dimple. The grandson of the main character, Anupama, Varun has thus been required to take up the burden of becoming a “second-generation” lead in one of the most popular Indian dramas.

His acting is a reflection of the emotional intricacies of a man who has been raised by a powerful woman, and he is also showing the same respect for the older actresses in the film industry as he does in the real world.







In taking on the role of the next generation of the Shah family, Varun has established himself as an up-and-coming actor, garnering acclaim for his talent in keeping the legacy of the previous characters alive.

Shweta Tiwari’s Maternal Bond and Mentorship

The connection between Shweta Tiwari and Varun Kasturia is indeed a strong mother-son relationship, which took place during the filming of their previous project. Shweta, being an experienced actress of several decades, treated Varun like her own and offered him not only her professional but also her personal support.

The duo’s recent photographs taken from the club and the birthday celebrations depict a rare and genuine mentorship that exists in a highly competitive field. By referring to Varun as her son and stating that her love for him is unchanging, Shweta stresses the point that the two of them are connected through respect and hardships.

This “family by choice” situation allows the public to see a kind-hearted side of the glamorous business, where the old and experienced actors would be emotionally supportive to the new ones until they are finally successful.

