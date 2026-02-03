LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Virginie? Vijay Deverakonda’s Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend, The Mystery Woman REVEALED

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly dated Belgian-born Virginie during his rise to fame. She appeared in Pelli Choopulu, bonded with his family, and shared key life moments, showing a personal side of the star before they parted ways prior to NOTA in 2018.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 3, 2026 11:46:40 IST

Vijay Deverakonda established his fame as a pan-Indian actor through his work in “Rowdy,” which showed his personal existence together with his romantic partner, who stayed out of public knowledge until that time.

The actor started dating Virginie, who held Belgian citizenship, before his co-star link-up rumors became common in his career.

Vijay has presented himself as a single man during the past few years, but his online presence shows he had a relationship that reached international borders. His personal development during this time period matched his rise to stardom, which started after Pelli Choopulu achieved success.

European Roots and Social Integration

The story of Virginie centers on her Belgian roots and her unexpected entry into Vijay’s social and professional networks. The relationship between them extended beyond basic friendship because she became a vital part of his life during the most critical time of his professional development.

The evidence shows that Virginie actively took part in his life events instead of merely watching him from a distance. The 2016 film Pelli Choopulu featured her in a small role as a YouTube office employee who delivers a check to Vijay’s character.

Their personal and work lives intersect in this relationship, which shows how deeply they understood each other during their time together.

Family Bonds and the Intimacy of Leaked Records

The Virginie connection reveals its deepest point through their leaked domestic photographs, which uncovered their history of family acceptance.

The evidence shows that Virginie maintained a close relationship with the actor’s family members, who include his mother, Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Archival images show her celebrating her 25th birthday in Hyderabad and sharing meals with the Deverakonda family, suggesting that the relationship was once viewed with a sense of permanence.

The chapter presents a solid depiction of the person who exists beyond his fame because the two separated before NOTA for theatrical release in 2018.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

