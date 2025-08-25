Who Was Dinesh Mangaluru? Kannada Actor, Who Rose To Fame With KGF And Kantara, Dies At 63

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for playing the gold smuggler Shetty in the ‘KGF’ films, has passed away at 63. He died Monday morning in a hospital in Kundapura after a long illness.

Over the decades, Dinesh left a real mark on Kannada cinema. His work stretched across theatre, direction, and acting.

Mangaluru leaves behind his wife and two children. His body will be brought to Bengaluru, with the last rites planned at Laggere on Tuesday evening. News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from people in the film industry.

Dinesh got his start in theatre before stepping into films as an assistant director. Later, he moved into art direction, contributing to nearly 200 movies. Director P Seshadri, a close friend, remembered Dinesh’s influence on films like ‘Atithi’ and ‘Beru’.

“He was sharp and always cracking jokes. It’s a real loss,” Seshadri said.

RIP – Dinesh Mangaluru. He had given exceptional performances in #Ranavikrama and #KGFChapter1 pic.twitter.com/NfuALkYgGA — Karnataka Box Office (@Karnatakaa_Bo) August 25, 2025

Saddened by passing of talented performer & art director Dinesh Mangalore I fondly remember our days of working together in ‘Aa Dinagalu’ — he wud claim w/ pride that his character Seetaram Shetty was movie’s comedy relief :) His contributions to stage & film will be remembered pic.twitter.com/LhGbxlciQL — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) August 25, 2025

Saddened by passing of talented performer & art director Dinesh Mangalore I fondly remember our days of working together in ‘Aa Dinagalu’ — he wud claim w/ pride that his character Seetaram Shetty was movie’s comedy relief :) His contributions to stage & film will be remembered pic.twitter.com/LhGbxlciQL — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) August 25, 2025

Dinesh Mangaluru… Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ9NNnXffO — Sandalwood Updates (@Sandalwood_updt) August 25, 2025







ALSO READ: Toxic: Yash Getting Trained For Top-Notch Action By John Wick And Fast & Furious Action Director- Details Inside!