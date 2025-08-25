LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Dinesh Mangaluru? Kannada Actor, Who Rose To Fame With KGF And Kantara, Dies At 63

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, known for playing gold smuggler Shetty in the KGF films, passed away at 63 in Kundapura after a long illness. A veteran of theatre, acting, and art direction in over 200 films, he will be laid to rest in Bengaluru. Tributes continue to pour in from the film industry.

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru died at the age of 63
Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru died at the age of 63

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 17:02:15 IST

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for playing the gold smuggler Shetty in the ‘KGF’ films, has passed away at 63. He died Monday morning in a hospital in Kundapura after a long illness.

Over the decades, Dinesh left a real mark on Kannada cinema. His work stretched across theatre, direction, and acting.

Mangaluru leaves behind his wife and two children. His body will be brought to Bengaluru, with the last rites planned at Laggere on Tuesday evening. News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from people in the film industry.

Dinesh got his start in theatre before stepping into films as an assistant director. Later, he moved into art direction, contributing to nearly 200 movies. Director P Seshadri, a close friend, remembered Dinesh’s influence on films like ‘Atithi’ and ‘Beru’.

“He was sharp and always cracking jokes. It’s a real loss,” Seshadri said.



Tags: Dinesh MangalurukantaraKGF

