Home > Entertainment > Who Was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore’s Comedian Shot Dead At 52 In Mississippi

Who Was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore’s Comedian Shot Dead At 52 In Mississippi

The comedy world was shaken to the core by the news of the shooting death of “Knockout King of Baltimore” Reggie Carroll in Southaven, Mississippi. A suspect is in custody, but there are all kinds of murmurs regarding the reasons behind the act. Will justice ever unravel the truth behind this tragedy?

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead at 52
Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead at 52

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 25, 2025 12:52:24 IST

Who Was Reggie Carroll? Reggie Carroll, aka “The Knockout King of Comedy,” tragically passed away at the age of 52 from a shooting incident in Southaven, Mississippi, on August 20, 2025. Having held a suspect in custody, the charge of murder is laid against him as the entire comedy world comes to a standstill grieving a vibrant talent. Carroll’s bold humour and raw storytelling scream leaving an indelible mark.

Reggie Carroll: A Rising Star in Comedy

Reggie Carroll grew up in Baltimore, and found a way to stand out in the comedy industry with unfiltered, urban-type humour. He was blending and mixing punchlines with authentic stories of Black culture, resonating with people incredibly well.

He performed for over two decades, across the country with comic powerhouses such as Katt Williams and Mo’nique, and their signature shows included this darling’s acts on Showtime at the Apollo (2000) and The Parkers (2002) to display his star quality. Specialising in fronted comedy Reggie Carroll, Knockout Kings of Comedy, 2023, gilded and ground his legacy. He also ran Reggie Carroll’s Comedy Club, where he nurtured new talent and built a loyal audience via hilarious sketches.

Carroll’s Shooting Tragedy in Southaven

Reports indicate the police discovered Carroll on the evening of August 20, 2025, while responding to a shooting on Burton Lane and rushed him immediately to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Authorities have arrested a male suspect and charged him with murder, however, no motive is apparent at this time as investigations continue. The incident was described as “isolated”, but it sent shockwaves through the community, as tributes started to flow in from fans and comedians alike.

One such comedian was Mo’Nique, who chose to reminisce about all the good times on tour with Carroll. While Jonathan Carroll, the brother of the victim, asked for privacy while thanking those who supported them.

Reggie Carroll’s Last Instagram Post

Although Reggie didn’t post anything recently and his last post was on August 14 in which he shared a thumbnail of his reaction videos, with the caption, “Reggie Carroll Comedian reacts Tew WTF!” Fans have already bombarded the comment section with peace and prayers.

Reggie Caroll’s Legacy of Laughter 

Although Carroll’s unfortunate demise is seen as a vacuum in the world of comedy, his influence will live on.  All-around fun-inspiring acknowledgment comes from Club Mobtown Comedy, as well as peers such as “real one” and podcaster Dwann B. While fans bemoan the fact that Carroll is no longer around to deliver his comedy, his phenomenal efforts, from comedy specials to community-building, will echo in the future.

Tags: celebrity deathhollywood newsREGGIE CARROLLReggie Carroll shot dead

Who Was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore’s Comedian Shot Dead At 52 In Mississippi

