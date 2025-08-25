Britney Spears Disable Fan Comments As She Goes Nude Yet Again On Instagram With Nothing But A Rose Emoji

Britney Spears, once again at the centre of public attention, shared a nude photo on her Instagram this past Saturday, August 23. She’s 43 now, but age doesn’t seem to slow her down or dim her boldness one bit.

In the photo, she’s standing in front of a huge window, arms raised, facing away from the camera. She’s only wearing a pair of black knee-high boots.

Her long, blonde hair falls down her back, and she stuck a little rose emoji over her backside for a hint of modesty.

Britney Spears Posts Nude Photo on Instagram

The post, which had no caption and had comments turned off, racked up more than 200,000 likes in less than a day. Lately, Spears has been using her Instagram to share all sorts of content, singing, dancing, modelling outfits, you name it. The vibe is unfiltered, sometimes chaotic, and always unapologetically Britney.

Still, fans have been debating these recent posts, with some people openly worried about her well-being. One video from August 18 really got people talking: Britney danced and sang Rihanna’s “Unfaithful” (complete with a British accent) in a cluttered room at home. Dogs wandered around in the background, and yes, eagle-eyed viewers noticed what looked like dog poop on the floor.

Even with comments disabled on her posts, fans took the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), and people are split between concern and support.

Some say the singer is just expressing herself after years of being under a microscope; others aren’t so sure all’s well.

