Home > Entertainment > Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

The announcement has left Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans aghast because in recent seasons, Robert had publicly recorded his personal struggle.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 02:22:24 IST

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

Salt Lake City police officers confirmed that they were responding to a call about a possible overdose Monday and found that the son of Mary Cosby, Robert Cosby Jr., had died. Law enforcement officials reported that the cause of death is still unidentified and is still under investigation by the medical examiner. The announcement has left Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans aghast because in recent seasons, Robert had publicly recorded his personal struggle.

Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death 

The program had already outlined the struggle of Robert Cosby Jr. with mental illness and drug abuse. Later in season five, Mary Cosby was very frank about her increasing concerns over the behavior of her son and then discovered that he had become addicted to drugs. In an emotional on camera interview, Robert added that he started using drugs when he was 16 years old and that he abused different drugs such as Xanax, Adderall, cocaine and acid. He only said to his mother that he just was not a part of this world because he felt isolated and hopeless. After that, Mary came later to reveal that her son had joined a rehabilitation program.

Robert Cosby Jr Cause Of Death

Robert Cosby Jr. had experienced legal issues in the recent months as well. He was put out of jail earlier this month after pleading guilty in December to assault and violating a protective order over events with his wife, Alexiana Smokoff. In one such episode of a reunion aired last month Mary Cosby stated that it was some relief to her knowing that her son was in custody since she thought he was better safe in custody than on the streets. The franchise executive producer Andy Cohen described the news as tragically sad, and noted that he was saddened by it as it was the worst nightmare of every parent, and said that his heart was with Mary Cosby and her family.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:22 AM IST
Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

QUICK LINKS