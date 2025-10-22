LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who's Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Who’s Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Punjabi singer and actor Teji Kahlon was shot in Canada amid escalating gang rivalries. Linked to Rohit Godara’s faction, the attack reportedly stems from alleged informant activities and rival gang dealings. Authorities warn of increasing transnational gang violence affecting Indian-origin networks.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 22, 2025 13:57:57 IST

Who’s Teji Kahlon? Popular Punjabi Singer Shot At In Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

The Punjabi singer and actor, Teji Kahlon, has recently been shot in Canada as a result of a transnational gang feud, with people knowing him mostly for his folk and modern Punjabi songs. Just after the disturbing incident, the faction of the notoriously infamous gangster, Rohit Godara, flooded social media with an extensive flash of news.

The incident raised severe concerns regarding increasing violence in Indian-origin gangs, which, by all accounts, are operating over international borders, mostly North America. Kahlon, popularly known for his hit numbers, such as ‘Jhoomar’ and ‘Bapu Tera Putt Nikamma’, was attacked with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Allegations of Gang Rivalry and Informant Status

The subsequent social media statement has been released by people claiming to be Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan, who are preliminarily identified to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. They openly claimed that the attack on Kahlon was a retribution for his alleged acts.

The singer’s major allegations are that he was supplying firearms and funds to rival gangs. Additionally, the post accused Kahlon of acting as an informant (mukhbiri) to law enforcement and rival factions that betray the interest of the gang. This means that the attack was perhaps a tactical retaliation in an escalation of violence for control.

Transnational Gang Warning and Escalation

This after the shooting. The Godara gang issued a very stern and scary warning to whoever may think of helping their enemies. It goes specifically directed to businessmen, builders, and money couriers, stating that they will face the same end, coupled with everyone in their family if they gave up support even unknowingly to rival groups. The last line of the post reads ominously: “That was just a beginning.

Watch what happens next,” hinting at a possible escalation of gang rivalry. An investigation into the shooting has been initiated by Canadian authorities, coming closely on the heels of some recent incidents, including an attack on a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed on by the Godara gang. All these events highlight the increasing threat posed by these global international crime networks.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:57 PM IST
