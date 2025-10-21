LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Shine Bright: First Diwali Together After Wedding Sparks Stunning Celebration!

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding with elegance and joy. Sobhita dazzled in a jewel-toned purple velvet outfit with gold embroidery, while Chaitanya looked dashing in beige. Their intimate celebration at Hyderabad home radiated love, tradition, and festive charm

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrate First Diwali Together in Style(Pc: Instagram)
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrate First Diwali Together in Style(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 21, 2025 14:11:54 IST

Recently, the first Diwali celebration by popular actors Naga Chaitanya, married to Sobhita Dhulipala just before the special occasion, was unsuccessfully highlighted in their crumbling display of newly wetness. 

They married on December 4, 2024, in private wedding ceremonies; events that sent the Internet amok with their beautiful photos full of the real essence of the Festival of Lights. Sobhita personifies grace in a rich deep purple velvet outfit embellished with intricate gold embroidery whereas every detail of her subtle, yet festive make-up accentuates her look.

Naga Chaitanya indeed is the classic gentleman, and he very effortlessly carries off this very muted yet jazzy color beige kurta fabulously. The couple clicked some really beautiful pictures co-lighted with the glow emitted by diyas shining down and rangolis at their Hyderabad residence, and surely this will catch the attention of fans with yet again the chemistry plus a quiet joy of the togetherness. But most importantly, their pictures are proof of a new beginning, marking a very special milestone in their journey of togetherness.

Festive Radiance: Sobhita’s Regal Look

The actress has worn a jewel-toned purple velvet suit, which is a masterclass example of understated festive glamour. The gold foiling in her outfit, which is a traditional element in an outfit of choice for the auspicious day, only furthers the natural elegance she exudes.



It was largely her signature look that did not pile on ornaments but focused more on rich fabric and construction, letting her bridal glow shine forth, something that became a talking point in social media. This has, in fact, modern simplicity and deep historic-cultural meanings that tie both within the filming of this festival.

A Quiet Celebration: Chaitanya’s Affectionate Gaze

The celebration was a small family affair, but the photographs told a whole story of a bond. Naga Chaitanya, always depicted with a loving smile, seemed to have clicked most of the shots while capturing his wife on an occasion festive. One of the standout pictures featured them holding hands in a serene silhouette against the glittering backdrop of their lit home. 

It was an unscripted moment of unity, solidifying a depth of their connection above and beyond public exhibit-into a cherished personal folklore. This could very well be the beginning of many beautiful chapters in store for the happily married stars who celebrated Diwali at their Jubilee Hills residence.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:00 PM IST
