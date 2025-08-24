LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

Chitrangda Singh reveals she’s missing out on acting offers because people think she doesn’t live in Mumbai. Despite talent and experience, she waits for meaningful roles, produces her own projects, and stays hopeful with new films like Battle of Galwan on the horizon.

Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out
Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 24, 2025 11:30:04 IST

Chitrangda Singh has been a part of the industry since quite sometime now. You may recall her Desi Boyz or the legendary songs she has done like AAO RAJA. After not being very active for almost 7 years, she has returned with the movie Housefull 5 . Yet, despite her experience, she candidly admits how challenging it has been to secure quality acting roles recently.

“They Don’t Even Call Me”, How a Rumour About Chitrangda Singh Living Outside Mumbai Hurt Her Career

A major issue? Individuals in the industry believe she no longer resides in Mumbai. As a result, they don’t even contact her with proposals. Due to this mistaken belief, she’s losing opportunities to work. It’s shocking  how such a simple thing can impact her career in that way.

She discussed how challenging it is to hold out for the right projects. Actors frequently receive offers for roles they aren’t particularly interested in, yet they decline them in hopes of securing something better,  something that holds significance. However, when you’re not engaged in work, others assume you’re simply idling about without any purpose. It’s an odd situation to be in, desiring a job while also being selective.

Why Chitrangda Singh Is Choosing Purpose Over Popularity in Her Career Comeback

In addition to her acting, Chitrangda has not been inactive. She has been occupied creating projects that matter to her, such as a biographical film and an online series. She aims to generate her own chances and share significant stories, rather than anticipating an ideal role to appear.

In spite of the challenges, she remains optimistic. She has upcoming films, such as Battle of Galwan featuring Salman Khan. She is confident that brighter days lie ahead.

Her narrative serves as a reminder that even gifted performers encounter difficult moments. It’s not solely about talent, at times, it’s also about visibility and recall. Chitrangda’s sincerity reveals that beneath the fame, the battle is genuine. 

Also Read: Battle Of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh To Star With Salman Khan For The First Time In Her Career Spanning More Than 20 Years, Fans React

Tags: acting offersBollywoodChitrangda Singhfilm industrymumbai

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You
Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You
Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You
Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?