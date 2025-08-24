Why Chitrangda Singh Says She’s Missing Out On Acting Offer, The Reason Might Surprise You

Chitrangda Singh has been a part of the industry since quite sometime now. You may recall her Desi Boyz or the legendary songs she has done like AAO RAJA. After not being very active for almost 7 years, she has returned with the movie Housefull 5 . Yet, despite her experience, she candidly admits how challenging it has been to secure quality acting roles recently.

A major issue? Individuals in the industry believe she no longer resides in Mumbai. As a result, they don’t even contact her with proposals. Due to this mistaken belief, she’s losing opportunities to work. It’s shocking how such a simple thing can impact her career in that way.

She discussed how challenging it is to hold out for the right projects. Actors frequently receive offers for roles they aren’t particularly interested in, yet they decline them in hopes of securing something better, something that holds significance. However, when you’re not engaged in work, others assume you’re simply idling about without any purpose. It’s an odd situation to be in, desiring a job while also being selective.

In addition to her acting, Chitrangda has not been inactive. She has been occupied creating projects that matter to her, such as a biographical film and an online series. She aims to generate her own chances and share significant stories, rather than anticipating an ideal role to appear.

In spite of the challenges, she remains optimistic. She has upcoming films, such as Battle of Galwan featuring Salman Khan. She is confident that brighter days lie ahead.

Her narrative serves as a reminder that even gifted performers encounter difficult moments. It’s not solely about talent, at times, it’s also about visibility and recall. Chitrangda’s sincerity reveals that beneath the fame, the battle is genuine.

