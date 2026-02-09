Why Did Bad Bunny Delete All His Instagram Posts Just Hours After Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show? Grammy-Winning Rapper Unfollows Everyone Amid Donald Trump Dig

The Super Bowl halftime show usually grabs everyone’s attention for a night, then fades. But Bad Bunny? He kept people talking long after the game ended.

Why did Bad Bunny delete all his posts from Instagram?

After his all-Spanish set, which really split people online, he took things even further. Out of nowhere, he wiped his Instagram clean.

Fans jumped on his page and found nothing. Every post is gone.

The number of accounts he followed? Zero. Even his profile picture disappeared. Nobody knows if he planned this, if it meant something, or if it’s just temporary. But it definitely set off a frenzy.

Right now, his Instagram sits empty, no posts, no followers, just a blank slate. All the old photos and videos are either gone or hidden, and neither Bad Bunny nor his team has said a word about it. So, naturally, fans are left guessing. Is this the start of a new era for him?

Reactions online are all over the place. Some people are excited, others just confused. One fan joked, “Bad Bunny deleting his Instagram after the Super Bowl is peak ‘reset the timeline’ behaviour.

That’s the universal sign for ‘I know I broke the internet.’” Another wondered if it was about his Super Bowl message. Someone else just said, “Bro changed human history.”

A few people think he’s playing it smart. “He just had the biggest stage possible, so whatever he drops next is gonna have everyone’s attention, whether they loved the halftime show or not,” one comment read.\

Donald Trump takes a dig at Bad Bunny

Then Donald Trump decided to weigh in, taking shots at Bad Bunny’s performance on Truth Social after Super Bowl XL. He called it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”

He complained that the show “made no sense,” said it insulted “the Greatness of America,” and even complained about the Spanish lyrics: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” He finished by calling the dancing “disgusting.”

How did the Internet react?

Bad Bunny makes history with Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny made history with that halftime show, performing entirely in Spanish on one of the world’s biggest stages. He sent messages like “Together, we are America” and “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” A lot of fans loved it, calling it bold and right on time.

The night was packed with stars, namely Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Green Day, and Charlie Puth all performed, and Bad Bunny brought out Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B, and Karol G.

Nobody knows if Bad Bunny’s Instagram wipe is a protest, a publicity move, or just him taking a break. But one thing’s obvious: people aren’t done talking about that Super Bowl show anytime soon.

