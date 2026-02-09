LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Terrible, Worst Ever': Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

President Donald Trump lashed out at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, calling it “absolutely terrible” in a fiery Truth Social post. The president said the performance was an “affront to the Greatness of America” and slammed its message of unity.

Donald Trump attacks Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, calling it terrible and un-American, rejecting its message of unity. Photos: X.
Donald Trump attacks Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, calling it terrible and un-American, rejecting its message of unity. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 9, 2026 08:47:26 IST

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

President Donald Trump sharply criticised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, calling the performance “absolutely terrible” and “an affront to the Greatness of America” in a lengthy post on Truth Social published roughly 30 minutes after the show concluded.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.

NFL Super Bowl Halftime Bad Bunny Performance

Trump’s outburst came as Turning Point USA’s alternative “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, drew approximately four million views online. The event was streamed as a protest against the NFL’s choice of halftime performers.

By contrast, the Super Bowl halftime show traditionally commands a massive global audience. On average, the broadcast draws about 127 million viewers. Last year, Kendrick Lamar set a record with 133.5 million viewers.

Also Read: Who Is Ilia Malinin? Meet The ‘Quad God’ Who Won Winter Olympics Skating Gold For US After Beating Japan’s Shun Sato

Historic performance by Bad Bunny At NFL Super Bowl Halftime 

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made history during the halftime show. He became the first male solo Latin artist to headline the performance and the first artist to deliver an entire halftime set in Spanish.

Toward the end of the show, Bad Bunny was handed a football bearing the message, “Together, we are America.” Simultaneously, a message displayed on the stadium’s big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Donald Trump Rejects Bad Bunny’s Message Of Unity

The performance’s message of inclusion and unity did not resonate with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote.

Escalating his criticism, Trump added, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day – including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show,” he continued, predicting that it would receive positive coverage. “Watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

Also Read: Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:47 AM IST
‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

