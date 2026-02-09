‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

President Donald Trump sharply criticised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, calling the performance “absolutely terrible” and “an affront to the Greatness of America” in a lengthy post on Truth Social published roughly 30 minutes after the show concluded.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s outburst came as Turning Point USA’s alternative “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, drew approximately four million views online. The event was streamed as a protest against the NFL’s choice of halftime performers.

By contrast, the Super Bowl halftime show traditionally commands a massive global audience. On average, the broadcast draws about 127 million viewers. Last year, Kendrick Lamar set a record with 133.5 million viewers.

Historic performance by Bad Bunny At NFL Super Bowl Halftime

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made history during the halftime show. He became the first male solo Latin artist to headline the performance and the first artist to deliver an entire halftime set in Spanish.

Toward the end of the show, Bad Bunny was handed a football bearing the message, “Together, we are America.” Simultaneously, a message displayed on the stadium’s big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Donald Trump Rejects Bad Bunny’s Message Of Unity

The performance’s message of inclusion and unity did not resonate with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote.

Escalating his criticism, Trump added, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day – including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show,” he continued, predicting that it would receive positive coverage. “Watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

