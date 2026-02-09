LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds Asian markets japan December 2026 summit Human Rights dalai lama iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Bad Bunny set the Super Bowl 60 stage ablaze with a historic halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium. The Puerto Rican superstar stunned viewers by naming every South American and Caribbean country on live TV. The tribute, ending with a powerful message of love, quickly went viral.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 halftime show goes viral after he names all Latin American countries in a powerful tribute. Photo: X.
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 halftime show goes viral after he names all Latin American countries in a powerful tribute. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 9, 2026 08:12:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Bad Bunny turned up the heat at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show on Sunday evening, delivering a star-studded performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. While the Puerto Rican superstar’s music set electrified the crowd, it was the closing moments of the show that became the most talked-about segment of the night.

Bad Bunny Names of South American, Caribbean Countries 

In a powerful tribute, Bad Bunny named every South American and Caribbean country during the final minutes of his performance as dancers and performers around him held the flags of those nations. The segment concluded with the singer saying, “God Bless America,” as the flags filled the stage. A message displayed prominently read: “Only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

The moment quickly spread across social media, with videos capturing the tribute widely shared online.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, with Sunday’s appearance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Also Read: Who is Santy Sharma -Singer-rapper slams Ghooskhor Pandat title, calls it ‘disrespectful’

Bad Bunny Receives Mixed Response

Despite widespread praise from fans, the performance also drew criticism. The 31-year-old artist faced backlash from several quarters, including US President Donald Trump, who has publicly expressed displeasure over the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Much of the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance stems from the fact that he performs exclusively in Spanish, a choice that has consistently sparked debate despite his global popularity.

Bad Bunny Net Worth and Earnings: How Rich is Puerto Rican Singer

As of 2025, the most reliable estimates place Bad Bunny’s net worth between $50 million and $60 million. Celebrity finance trackers such as Celebrity Net Worth generally agree on this range. While some higher projections circulate, factoring in property, business ventures, and long-term brand partnerships, the $50–60 million figure remains the most frequently cited.

In 2025, Bad Bunny joined artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd among the highest-paid musicians in the world. The Puerto Rican rapper, who is headlining the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show on February 8, is known not only for his Latin trap and reggaeton hits but also for his high-profile philanthropy.

According to Forbes, Bad Bunny earned approximately $66 million in 2025 and $88 million in 2022. In 2025, Forbes ranked him as the No. 10 highest-paid musician globally. Of his $66 million earnings that year, an estimated $30 million came from 19.8 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Bad Bunny: Early Life and Career Origins

Long before Bad Bunny became one of the most influential figures in global music, he spent his childhood wearing a bunny costume.

In a 2025 interview with the Today show, Bad Bunny revealed that the name originated from a childhood photograph showing him in a bunny costume, holding a basket, with a distinctly indifferent expression.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, by his parents—Lysaurie Ocasio, a schoolteacher, and Tito Martínez, a truck worker.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the singer spoke passionately about his cultural roots and upbringing. He shared that his mother played pop ballads and merengue at home, while his father introduced him to salsa music, shaping his deep musical foundation.

Benito has repeatedly described his mother as his biggest supporter, noting that she believed in him long before his name was widely known.

Also Read: SuperBowl Sunday Live Streaming India: How To Watch Seahawks vs Patriots, Halftime Performances And More

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bad Bunnydonald trumpentertainment newshome-hero-pos-8Puerto Ricasuper bowlsuper bowl halftime

RELATED News

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

Who Will Replace Vikrant Massey In Ramayana? Actor Breaks Silence, Calls Replacement Rumours ‘Disappointing’ Amid Ranbir Kapoor–Yash Epic Buzz

Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

What Will Monday Stock Market Look Like? Global Rally, Dow Record High Set The Stage For A Gap-Up Start For Sensex, Nifty 50

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Who Is Ilia Malinin? Meet The ‘Quad God’ Who Won Winter Olympics Skating Gold For US After Beating Japan’s Shun Sato

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

Man Disguised In Burqa Caught In Mumbai Local Ladies’ Compartment, Sparks Outrage; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Iran Hands Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Seven More Years In Prison, Sparking Outrage And Global Condemnation

‘Does Not Scare Us’: Iran Responds To US Military Buildup In Middle East, Tensions Escalate Further

Chocolate Day 2026: Sweet Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Images To Melt Hearts And Spark Love This Chocolatey Day

‘America Rooting For You’: Trump Cheers USA Cricket At T20 World Cup, India Buzzes Over Surprise Shout-Out Moment

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey
Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey
Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey
Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

QUICK LINKS