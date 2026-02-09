Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Bad Bunny turned up the heat at the Super Bowl 60 halftime show on Sunday evening, delivering a star-studded performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. While the Puerto Rican superstar’s music set electrified the crowd, it was the closing moments of the show that became the most talked-about segment of the night.

Bad Bunny Names of South American, Caribbean Countries

In a powerful tribute, Bad Bunny named every South American and Caribbean country during the final minutes of his performance as dancers and performers around him held the flags of those nations. The segment concluded with the singer saying, “God Bless America,” as the flags filled the stage. A message displayed prominently read: “Only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

The moment quickly spread across social media, with videos capturing the tribute widely shared online.

ALL THE LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES BEING MENTIONED BY BAD BUNNY IN THE HALFTIME SHOW. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sYySsOmTE8 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

Notably, with Sunday’s appearance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Spanish-speaking artist to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny Receives Mixed Response

Despite widespread praise from fans, the performance also drew criticism. The 31-year-old artist faced backlash from several quarters, including US President Donald Trump, who has publicly expressed displeasure over the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Much of the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance stems from the fact that he performs exclusively in Spanish, a choice that has consistently sparked debate despite his global popularity.

Bad Bunny Net Worth and Earnings: How Rich is Puerto Rican Singer

As of 2025, the most reliable estimates place Bad Bunny’s net worth between $50 million and $60 million. Celebrity finance trackers such as Celebrity Net Worth generally agree on this range. While some higher projections circulate, factoring in property, business ventures, and long-term brand partnerships, the $50–60 million figure remains the most frequently cited.

In 2025, Bad Bunny joined artists like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd among the highest-paid musicians in the world. The Puerto Rican rapper, who is headlining the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show on February 8, is known not only for his Latin trap and reggaeton hits but also for his high-profile philanthropy.

According to Forbes, Bad Bunny earned approximately $66 million in 2025 and $88 million in 2022. In 2025, Forbes ranked him as the No. 10 highest-paid musician globally. Of his $66 million earnings that year, an estimated $30 million came from 19.8 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Bad Bunny: Early Life and Career Origins

Long before Bad Bunny became one of the most influential figures in global music, he spent his childhood wearing a bunny costume.

In a 2025 interview with the Today show, Bad Bunny revealed that the name originated from a childhood photograph showing him in a bunny costume, holding a basket, with a distinctly indifferent expression.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, by his parents—Lysaurie Ocasio, a schoolteacher, and Tito Martínez, a truck worker.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the singer spoke passionately about his cultural roots and upbringing. He shared that his mother played pop ballads and merengue at home, while his father introduced him to salsa music, shaping his deep musical foundation.

Benito has repeatedly described his mother as his biggest supporter, noting that she believed in him long before his name was widely known.

