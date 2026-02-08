LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SuperBowl Sunday Live Streaming India: How To Watch Seahawks vs Patriots, Halftime Performances And More

Super Bowl Sunday will bring an exciting night that includes both a major championship game and impressive halftime shows. Fans can watch all the action through different TV and streaming platforms which provide live coverage of the event.

February 8, 2026 09:43:01 IST

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us, and the anticipation is growing tremendously because Super Bowl LX is set to be one of the most anticipated championships of late years. The fans are also making the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots as well as a star studded halftime event which is set to dominate the talks all over the world. You are either having a Super Bowl party or you are sitting at home and watching the NFL championship. It is important to know the kickoff time, broadcast, and the list of performers to enjoy the biggest event in American sporting history.

Based on the official times, the 67th edition of the Super Bowl will start at around 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The game will start at 5:00 AM IST on Monday, February 9, and pregame coverage will start earlier in the night to viewers in India. It is the much hyped reunion between two NFL powerhouses, the Seahawks and the Patriots, over ten years after their thrilling Super Bowl XLIX game in 2015. Both teams go to this rematch with a record of 14-3 which further intensifies the match. The stadium that will host the game is the Levi stadium in Santa Clara, California, where it is going to be the second time the super bowl will be held there.

In addition to the play on the field, the show during halftime is likely to become one of the main events of the evening. Bad Bunny, a global music star, will be the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, after experiencing an exceptional year as the winner of several Grammy Awards. Performers at the opening ceremony will include Green Day, Charlie Puth to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile to sing the America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing. The game will be broadcasted on NBC and streamed on Peacock, and other streaming platforms will also include Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, and NFL+. In India, Star Sports Select channels and JioHotstar are the parts where one can watch the game.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 9:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS