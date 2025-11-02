Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Cancel His Annual Birthday Greet At Mannat? Here’s What Happened

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on Saturday, was expected to greet his fans outside his residence, Mannat, in Bandra, as part of his annual birthday tradition. However, the actor was advised by authorities to skip the public appearance this year due to safety concerns related to crowd control.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Jawan’ actor shared the update, saying, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me (sic).”

Khan also issued an emotional apology to his fans, expressing his disappointment over not being able to meet them in person. “My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all (sic),” he wrote.

Fans reacted emotionally to his post, flooding social media with messages of support and affection. One fan commented, “The streets of Mumbai miss you tonight, but hearts everywhere are full (sic).” Another added, “Your safety and everyone’s well-being comes first, King. We understand completely, your love reaches us even without the balcony wave. Take care and keep shining, Shah (sic).”

For years, Khan’s birthday celebration at Mannat has been a grand spectacle, drawing thousands of admirers from across India and abroad. Every year, fans gather outside his sea-facing home holding banners, posters, and gifts, eagerly waiting for the star to appear on his balcony to wave and blow kisses.

