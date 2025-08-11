LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!

Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!

Mouni Roy opens up about being typecast in the industry, from playing the girl-next-door to being boxed into fantasy roles. Now, she’s focused on honest storytelling, breaking labels, and choosing roles that reflect her growth as an artist beyond industry-imposed stereotypes.

Mouni Roy on Being Typecast: From 'Girl Next Door' to Fantasy Roles
Mouni Roy on Being Typecast: From 'Girl Next Door' to Fantasy Roles

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 10:49:02 IST

Mouni Roy has always been in the spotlight, but rarely has she been seen for all that she is. From her early days on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to becoming the face of supernatural drama with Naagin, and later shifting to the big screen in Brahmastra, she’s played every role handed to her with precision. But behind the glamour and success, there’s been a quiet struggle  a fight against being typecast.

Mouni Roy on Being Typecast: From ‘Girl Next Door’ to Fantasy Roles, She’s Done Playing by Bollywood’s Rules

In a recent interview, Mouni opened up about the labels that have followed her throughout her career. Early on, she was boxed in as the “girl next door.” Then came the criticism for being too glamorous. When she played Sati, she was suddenly “too Indian.” And after Naagin, the industry only saw her as someone who belonged in fantasy or mythological roles.

It’s exhausting, honestly. Being constantly put in a box, told who you are before you even get a chance to show who you could be. That kind of quiet stereotyping? It messes with your head. But Mouni’s grown past it. She’s not begging for validation anymore. She knows who she is and what she brings to the table. Her focus now is simple: do the work, do it well, and if people feel something from it, that’s what counts.

Mouni Roy’s Bold Reinvention: Breaking Stereotypes and Reclaiming Her Narrative in Bollywood

And that shift isn’t just inspiring. It’s survival. In an industry obsessed with slotting people into neat little roles  the glam girl, the soap queen, the supernatural siren, staying true to yourself is the boldest thing you can do. Mouni’s next moves, whether it’s a gritty web series or a soft, messy romance, scream one thing: she’s not done growing.

What makes her story hit home is that we’ve all been there in some way. Labeled. Misunderstood. Boxed in. But watching someone break through that slowly and stubbornly is a reminder we all need. You’re allowed to change. You’re allowed to want more. And maybe the most powerful thing of all is realising you don’t need anyone else’s permission to do it.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 7 Mouni Roy’s Hot Ethnic Looks Inspiration

Tags: Bollywoodmouni roytypecast

RELATED News

What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
What’s Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What’s Coming To Your Vanity
What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?
Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?
What’s Next For Angelina Jolie After Selling Her Iconic Cecil B. DeMille Estate? A New Chapter Awaits The Hollywood Legend

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?