Home > Entertainment > Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s 2021 divorce shocked fans. Though their statement cited mutual respect, later Chaitanya hinted at “different life goals.” Speculation grew around career ambitions, especially Samantha’s bold roles. Chaitanya moved on, marrying Sobhita in 2024 as both rebuilt their lives.

Why Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Marriage Ended: The Real Reasons Behind the Split (Pc: X)
Why Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Marriage Ended: The Real Reasons Behind the Split (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 1, 2025 13:23:22 IST

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

The split of the celebrities Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya  in the year 2021 came as a big surprise not just to the couple but also to the South Indian film industry. The couple’s romantic fairytale in a beautiful Goa wedding in 2017, after numerous years of courtship, was only one couple of years short of being perfect.

The official joint statement said that the split was a joint decision and that it was based on their wish to respect each other and have dignity at the end of their journey together but did not say what exactly caused the divorce. Their really private situation made people speculate a lot, and hence the media frenzy around the separation of one of the most loved couples in the industry was unavoidable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Different Life Goals and Career Aspiritions

The stars said to have come to the decision through mutual agreement and in a friendly manner, but Naga Chaitanya later on, in a very open way, mentioned that “different life goals” were the reason for the divorce and “going on with respect and dignity” was the choice he made. This suggests that the marriage was finally destroyed by personal or professional ambitions that were deep-rooted and irreconcilable.

Samantha had a very bright career with her acting in the series The Family Man 2 being one of the examples of pushing the limits, and one of the main theories was about the difficulties brought about by her gaining professional freedom and going for that daring, non-traditional roles choice which some think did not fit the expectations of the traditional Akkineni family.

Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala

The two, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, added a new chapter to their lives taking the next step in their relationship after getting engaged in August 2024 and marrying in December 2024. Initially private, this new relationship is now openly acknowledged by both Chaitanya and his family.

His second marriage, which has been the topic of discussion, indicates that both the stars have successfully dealt with the consequences of their separation which was in the limelight and are now stepping into new personal and professional territories.

Similarly, Samantha has also undergone personal development, putting her career and health first, and claiming that she feels more powerful and more grounded than ever since the ordeal of her failed marriage has been brought out to public scrutiny.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:15 PM IST
Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

