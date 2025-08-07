Why Was Radhika Apte Not Allowed To See A Doctor While Filming During Her Pregnancy? Here’s What Happened

Radhika Apte’s never been one to keep quiet, has she? This time, she’s pulled back the curtain on something super personal: her pregnancy.

And let’s just say, the reactions she got from the Indian film industry were… less than heartwarming.

Radhika Apte talks about a bad experience during pregnancy

So, during Neha Dhupia’s Freedom to Feed live session, Radhika just laid it all out. Early pregnancy, working on a Hindi film, and instead of getting even a shred of understanding, she ran straight into a brick wall of indifference.

“The producer I was working with? He was clearly not thrilled,” she said. Cold as ice, apparently. And to top it off, he actually wanted her to squeeze into tight clothes—never mind that she was bloated and uncomfortable.

First trimester, mind you. That’s not exactly a walk in the park. She was dealing with all the classic stuff—cravings, eating everything in sight (rice, pasta, whatever her body demanded), and the rollercoaster of emotions and hormones. You’d think someone would cut her some slack, but nope. She just got hit with more insensitivity.

But what really stung? She wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor when she felt awful on set. “That just broke me,” she said. I mean, seriously, what kind of place treats a pregnant woman like that?

Radhika Apte on how a Hollywood director treated her during pregnancy

Now, here’s the kicker. At the same time, she was doing an international project, and over there? Total 180. The Hollywood director she worked with didn’t bat an eyelid. She told him, “I’m eating more, probably gonna look different by the end of filming.” He just laughed and said, “That’s fine! You’re pregnant.” That tiny bit of warmth? Made all the difference.

She’s not asking for star treatment, by the way. Just basic kindness. “I get it, work is work. I’ve always respected that. But seriously, a little empathy wouldn’t hurt,” she said. That’s it. She wasn’t trying to be difficult, just wanted a bit of humanity after sharing what should’ve been good news.

Radhika’s been married to musician Benedict Taylor since 2013, and she let the world know about her pregnancy in October 2024.

ALSO READ: Will War 2 Post-Credit Scene Set Up Dhoom 4 Franchise Also Featuring Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan In Spy Universe