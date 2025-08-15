Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Jang Wonyoung, K-pop icon among other fabulous visuals of IVE, is at the epicenter of a collision of storm and fire regarding styling in the new group’s comeback teaser for their 4th EP, IVE SECRET. The concept trailer, which was unveiled on August 14, 2025, is throwing a storm concerning Wonyoung’s clothes and set design.

Fans Slam Wonyoung’s “Lackluster” Outfit and Hairstyle

Wonyoung’s signature bang and blue outfits seen in the SECRET CODE: GIRLS’ PLAYGROUND concept film revealed huge criticism. The fans expressed their disappointment to netizens thinking her hairstyle, categorised as unchanged since late 2023, has almost six eras of repetition.

The outfit was blandly defined and, therefore, failed to match what was anticipated by the fans’ expectations with some comparisons being made to looking low-budget. Social media posts on X highlighted frustrations, where one fan stated, “Wonyoung needs to let those bangs go,” and two other comments gave remarks calling her look “cheap” compared to past iconic styles like Love Dive. The lack of evolution in her styling has left fans craving innovation from Starship Entertainment.

Ive’s Minimalist Set Design Draws Ire

Again, adding fuel to the fire, Wonyoung’s filming set-an in plain concrete wall-has been termed nothing but “uninspired” and “unfair” in comparison to the others’ supposedly elaborated setups comprising the other IVE members.

Outrage has mainly been hounded by some international fans, who only could express their pain on this post on X, “Wonyoung gets an ugly concrete wall while others have better sets.” The stark contrast raised allegations of favoritism within the group production, fanning, even more, the fires of controversy regarding Starship’s creative choices.

Wider Context: A Pattern of Styling Controversies

This was not Wonyoung’s first controversy regarding styling. Her very fitting outfit at the halftime show of the 2025 Coupang Play Series, too, drew criticism for being considered “not enough for the type of event.” Nevertheless, IVE’s Rei clarified that the members themselves chose their respective looks.

Fans are beginning to wonder, however, if Starship Entertainment does not manage to find a balance between Wonyoung’s visual appeal and spot-on event-specific styling. IVE is also preparing for their comeback on August 25, 2025, and the constant rage about the whole situation evidences how careful K-Pop idols ought to be about the expectations for their body image.

