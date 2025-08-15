LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Fans have gone berserk over the teaser look that Wonyoung of IVE released for SECRET! Her repetitive bangs and blue outfit that the fans went crazy over for being "cheap." Netizens are dragging Starship for the poor styling. Will Wonyoung's comeback slay or flop?

IVE’s Wonyoung Faces Backlash Over ‘Boring’ Styling in New Teaser
IVE’s Wonyoung Faces Backlash Over ‘Boring’ Styling in New Teaser

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 21:23:15 IST

Jang Wonyoung,  K-pop icon among other fabulous visuals of IVE, is at the epicenter of a collision of storm and fire regarding styling in the new group’s comeback teaser for their 4th EP, IVE SECRET. The concept trailer, which was unveiled on August 14, 2025, is throwing a storm concerning Wonyoung’s clothes and set design.

Fans Slam Wonyoung’s “Lackluster” Outfit and Hairstyle

Wonyoung’s signature bang and blue outfits seen in the SECRET CODE: GIRLS’ PLAYGROUND concept film revealed huge criticism. The fans expressed their disappointment to netizens thinking her hairstyle, categorised as unchanged since late 2023, has almost six eras of repetition.

The outfit was blandly defined and, therefore, failed to match what was anticipated by the fans’ expectations with some comparisons being made to looking low-budget. Social media posts on X highlighted frustrations, where one fan stated, “Wonyoung needs to let those bangs go,” and two other comments gave remarks calling her look “cheap” compared to past iconic styles like Love Dive. The lack of evolution in her styling has left fans craving innovation from Starship Entertainment.

Ive’s Minimalist Set Design Draws Ire

Again, adding fuel to the fire, Wonyoung’s filming set-an in plain concrete wall-has been termed nothing but “uninspired” and “unfair” in comparison to the others’ supposedly elaborated setups comprising the other IVE members.

Outrage has mainly been hounded by some international fans, who only could express their pain on this post on X, “Wonyoung gets an ugly concrete wall while others have better sets.” The stark contrast raised allegations of favoritism within the group production, fanning, even more, the fires of controversy regarding Starship’s creative choices. 

Wider Context: A Pattern of Styling Controversies

This was not Wonyoung’s first controversy regarding styling. Her very fitting outfit at the halftime show of the 2025 Coupang Play Series, too, drew criticism for being considered “not enough for the type of event.” Nevertheless, IVE’s Rei clarified that the members themselves chose their respective looks.

Fans are beginning to wonder, however, if Starship Entertainment does not manage to find a balance between Wonyoung’s visual appeal and spot-on event-specific styling. IVE is also preparing for their comeback on August 25, 2025, and the constant rage about the whole situation evidences how careful K-Pop idols ought to be about the expectations for their body image.

Also Read: ‘Untamed’ Tops Charts, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Soars-Streaming Shocker

Tags: IVEkpopWONYOUNG

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!
Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!
Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!
Why Wonyoung’s IVE SECRET CODE Concept Film Has K-Pop Fans Raging? Have A Look!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?